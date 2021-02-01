College student officiating crew reverses high school trend

Mills received his certification to become an Iowa high school official in December 2018. About a year later, Spaur was able to put on the black and white striped jersey at the high school level.

Nantzke is the elder statesman. He started officiating middle school games while in junior high in his hometown of Green Bay, Wis., then moved up to junior varsity games while in high school.

He was certified in 2017 as an official in Wisconsin and was re-certified in Iowa two years ago. He has helped Mills and Spaur become better officials.

“I feel like I have a lot of leadership skills on the court,” Nantzke said. “Thomas is a little trigger-happy. Colton has really liked to ask questions to get better. Some calls you’re going to get right, some calls you’re going to get wrong.”

The first time they officiated a game together was a year ago in a junior varsity basketball game at Iowa City Liberty.

“We literally love working together,” Mills said. “We instantly fell in love with how each of us officiate games, carried ourselves and how much we enjoy doing it.”

Nantzke describes himself as the game manager. Mills loves, in a good way, being in control and Spaur is a patient ref.