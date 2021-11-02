Comets advance to state semis behind Daufeldt's record performance

The Comets finished with 50 kills, with junior setter Brooklyn Buysse finishing with 38 assists.

Galvan's team faced deficits in each of the final two sets as Mount Vernon (34-13) held an 8-2 lead to start the middle frame and a 13-6 advantage in the third.

"The entire time, (coach Galvan) was reminding us that the game wasn't over," Brooklyn Buysse said. "He told us we can come back, and we did each set. Even if we didn't, we felt like we could go five sets. There was never a point we didn't think the game was ours. We just knew we had to keep calm and keep playing."

In the third, West Liberty freshman Sophie Buysse showed the poise of an upperclassmen, going for two ace serves over the final few Comet points before classmate Maelyn Wainwright set up match point with the final of her four kills made it 24-21.

Ava Morrison, also a West Liberty freshman, added five kills.

"They handle a lot of pressure," Daufeldt said. "Their young, everyone's a little nervous, opponents are going to try and pick on them because they're new to this. But they handled it better than I ever thought they would. They take the pressure and turn it into fire."