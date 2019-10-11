CLINTON — Taking the field against a winless Clinton football team, the challenge for North Scott centered around taking on the game.
The Lancers were up to the challenge.
Starting fast on offense, dominating on defense and making the most of opportunities on special teams, North Scott rolled to a 45-0 victory in an Iowa Class 3A District 5 game at Coan Field.
"We talked a lot this week about doing things the right way, playing up to our capabilities and we were able to get that done," Lancers running back Quentin Allison said. "We did a good job of playing as a team tonight."
Allison scored North Scott’s final two touchdowns, scoring midway through the third quarter on a one-yard run and finishing off his 127-yard rushing performance with a 15-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Lancers struck early and often, scoring on their first six possessions to open a 38-0 halftime lead before scoring on the opening possession of the third quarter.
"We did a good job of coming out and taking care of business," North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. "I felt like we played well in every phase. We did some good things on offense, and shutout on defense is a good thing and we created a turnover on special teams and set up a drive with a decent punt return. Just a lot of good, solid play."
The Lancers’ seven scores came from six different players, starting with a 64-yard touchdown pass on North Scott’s second play of the game.
Quarterback Jake Matthaidess, who completed 6-of-10 passes for 163 yards, hit Ty Anderson on the left flat and the 6-foot-6 receiver took the ball into the end zone on the first of three scores by North Scott in the opening quarter.
Matthaidess finished off a five-play, 60-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper with 6:40 remaining in the first quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
North Scott started on the Clinton 1-yard line on its next possession, taking over there after a snap sailed beyond the reach of River Kings punter J.R. Wauford.
Three plays later, Teagan Goodney scored on a 2-yard carry that extended the Lancers’ lead to 20-0 with 3:27 to go in the opening quarter.
"We showed what kind of a family we are, spreading the ball around the way we did," Allison said.
Ethan Fairfield connected on a 29-yard field goal with 10:10 remaining in the first half before another special teams issue by Clinton set up a pair of touchdowns in a 31-second span midway through the second quarter.
Nathan Link scored the first on a 7-yard carry that preceded a fumbled kickoff return by the River Kings, recovered by North Scott’s David Nass at the Clinton 20-yard line.
A 19-yard carry by Matthaidess set up the 1-yard touchdown run by Allison, which left the Lancers (6-1, 3-0 3A District 5) in control 38-0 with 6:13 remaining in the first half.
"We feel like we have a decent group of playmakers and we were able to get them involved," Tippet said. "It was a good all-around game, moves us forward and that was the hope coming in."
North Scott was equally dominant on defense, hold the River Kings to 75 yards in the game including a minus-2 yards in the opening two quarters including the 32 lost yards on the bad punt snap.
Clinton (0-7, 0-3) was led by Jai Jensen, who rushed for nine yards and completed 11-of-27 passes for 96 yards, including connecting six times with Treveon Bailey for 61 yards.