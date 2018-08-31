CLINTON — A hard-hitting football game came to an early conclusion Friday night at Clinton.
As trainers attended to Davenport West quarterback Zach Trevino following a sack in front of the Falcons’ bench late in the fourth quarter, tempers flared, heated words and shoves were exchanged and game was ended with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the River Kings ahead 34-9.
Coaches and players prevented the situation from escalating, with West players sent to the locker room and Clinton players huddling along their sideline before exiting the field.
“It was on the opposite side of the field from where I was at. It’s unfortunate,’’ River Kings coach Jon Wauford said. “Both teams played a hard, tough football game. Football, it’s an emotional sport. The emotions were running high.’’
West coach Justin Peters declined the opportunity to discuss what transpired.
“I’m not going to talk about that,’’ Peters said.
The game-ending situation occurred three snaps after Clinton had scored its final points on a 30-yard run by quarterback Kalvin Godette, who ran for 116 yards and threw three touchdown passes in a game the River Kings led from their first position.
Trevino, who hit Payton Heath with a 31-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, had completed back-to-back passes before he was sacked and play ultimately was halted.
Frustration had mounted as West struggled to move the ball throughout much of the second half as Clinton added to a 13-3 halftime lead.
The Falcons gained just two first downs in the final two quarters, the first coming on a 21-yard run by Trevino with seven minutes left in the game.
“We didn’t execute the way we needed to,’’ Peters said. “They took away our interior run game and it became tough for us to get much going. It was a tough night to get any momentum.’’
Clinton limited West to 175 yards of offense and benefited from the return of a healthy LJ Henderson on defense as it bounced back from a season-opening loss.
“Our offense, we weren’t real consistent at times, but our defense kept us in it,’’ Wauford said. “It was a good step forward for us.’’
Clinton opened its lead quickly, scoring on its first play from scrimmage after West went three-and-out to open the game.
Godette found Ulysses Patterson open along the left sideline, hitting the junior in stride for a 60-yard score which gave the River Kings a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the opening quarter.
The Falcons (1-1) answered, collecting their only points of a first half which ended with Clinton up 13-3, on the ensuing possession.
Led by 62 rushing yards from Camren Carter, West moved 64 yards on 11 plays before a 36-yard field goal by Adam Gibson cut the Clinton lead in half with 6 minutes, 8 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The River Kings marched to the 15-yard line late in the quarter but a Malik Westerfield interception in the end zone put the ball back in West hands with just under a minute remaining in the first.
The teams traded punts before a 35-yard carry by Godette and a 25-yard pass to Patterson positioned Clinton to extend its lead to 13-3 when Godette found a diving Patrick Mulholland over the middle for a 22-yard score with 1:47 to play in the first half.
The River Kings’ Henderson scored on an eight-yard pass play with 4:41 remaining in the third before a 44-yard interception return by Ethan Barry set up a two-yard touchdown run by Patterson as time expired in the quarter, extending the Clinton lead to 27-3.