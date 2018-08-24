IOWA CITY — Iowa City West handed the North Scott football team a season-opening lesson in toughness Friday night.
The Trojans, the Iowa Class 4A state runner-up the past two seasons, limited the Lancers to four rushing yards through three quarters on their way to a 28-7 win at Trojan Field.
“When you can’t move the ball on the ground, when you find yourself playing a one-dimensional game, it’s tough to win a football game,’’ North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “They were more physical up front, they were tougher than we were, and they won the game because of it.’’
Iowa City West provided a snap shot of the balance Tippet wants to see from the Lancers offense.
The Trojans rushed for 210 yards and threw for 213.
That blend of the run and the pass combined with enough big plays to allow Iowa City West to overcome three turnovers and nine penalties that cost the Trojans 94 yards.
“They gave us some opportunities. Our defense did a good job of getting the ball back in our hands, but when that happens we have to capitalize on it,’’ North Scott quarterback Nile McLaughlin said. “We’ve got to punch it in when the chance was there.’’
The Lancers’ lone score came on a drive which followed an interception by Cade Akers on the second snap of the third quarter.
McLaughlin hit Carson Rollinger for a 15-yard gain on first down from the Trojans’ 44-yard line and six plays later, Rollinger wrapped his hands around an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Andrew Lundvall’s kick tied the game at 7-7 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Less than a minute later, Iowa City West regained a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Jalen Gaudet caught his second touchdown pass of the game with 7:53 to go in the third, a reception that came on a scramble by quarterback Noah Aanestad, one of two seniors who took snaps for the Trojans.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior scored the only points of the first half on an 80-yard pass play from Joey Kuehn with :17 left in the opening quarter.
That score, part of a 10-of-19 passing game by the Iowa City West quarterback, came one snap after North Scott was unable to score after recovering the first of two fumbles by the Trojans in the first two quarters.
McGlaughlin connected with Rollinger for a 25-yard gain to open that drive, but a missed 39-yard field goal attempt kept the Lancers off the board and set up the first of three scores by Gaudet, who scored on an 11-yard run with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter as West opened a 21-7 lead.
Luke Kroeger and Trent Allard combined for 54 of the 62 yards North Scott rushed for, yards that came during the final minutes of play from a rushing attack that struggled to gain much traction.
“We just couldn’t get anything going on the ground. When you’re picking up one, two yards, that’s not enough,’’ Tippet said. “We’ve got to run the ball and as the offensive coordinator, that’s on me to figure out ways to make it happen.’’
Kuehn collected the Trojans’ final points on a one-yard carry midway through the fourth quarter.
“We have to go back to work, get better,’’ McLaughlin said. “That was a good football team, a real solid defensive that threw a lot of things at us. We will learn from this. We all will and it’s on all of us to step up and get better. I know we will.’’