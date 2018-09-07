Everybody had a hand in an efficient Moline football victory Friday.
Six Maroons carried the ball in the opening quarter and an equal number of players scored touchdowns in the first half as Moline cruised to a 41-0 nonconference shutout of Rich South at Browning Field.
"Coming off of a second half last week where we played a lot better than we did in the first, it was the type of effort we were looking for," Maroons coach Mike Morrissey said. "We came out and right away, we built off of that effort, which is what we were hoping to see."
Moline scored on each of its first six possessions, moving the ball with relative ease while piling up 288 yards of offense in the first half against an opponent that lost for the 28th straight time.
"We’ve been working to become efficient on offense, and we were hoping to get everybody involved, which we were able to get done as well," Morrissey said. "And anytime you get a shutout, that takes a group effort. It was just a good night overall for our team."
In its final tune-up before opening Western Big Six play next Friday at home against Rock Island Alleman, the mismatch started almost from the onset.
Harrison Bey-Buie scored the game’s first points on the Maroons’ second snap of the game, taking a handoff from quarterback Zidain Sterling 57 yards for the touchdown.
The Maroons' next possession covered 65 yards on 10 plays but ended with the second of four scoring plays of 30 yards or more.
Sterling, who completed 5-of-6 passes for 85 yards, hit Jacob Pauwels with a 36-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
That drive was exception to the score-quick way things played out throughout the first half for Moline.
The Maroons collected points on a pair of two-play drives and twice on the first snap of a possession. That added up to a 41-0 score at the half and a continuous clock over the final two scoreless quarters.
"Once we got a lead, we were able to get a lot of young guys involved, and they gave us good efforts," Morrissey said. "We’re trying to be as balanced as we can be on offense, and I felt like we got that done."
Bey-Buie led the Maroons with 59 yards on two carries while Kaeden Dreifurst-Little rushed nine times for 52 yards in an offense that saw five backs gain 25 yards or more while collecting 229 of its 314 yards on the ground.
Trailing 13-0, Rich South (0-3) unsuccessfully opted to go for a first down on a fourth-and-five play from its 44-yard line to open the second quarter, and four plays later Sterling found Treyton Lamphier open for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
A blocked punt recovered by Immanuel Bailey and an interception by Devontae Taylor positioned Moline (2-1) to score twice within 14 seconds midway through the quarter.
Boubacar Barry scored on a 10-yard carry after the punt block, and Dreifurst-Little busted loose for a 34-yard touchdown run on the first snap after Taylor’s pick as the Maroons opened a 34-0 lead with 7:12 remaining in the half.
A fourth-down sack set up another one-play drive with 3:14 to go in the second quarter. Xavier Scritchfield scored what proved to be Moline’s final points of the night on a 39-yard run.