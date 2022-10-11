Coss: 'Dependable' Dave loved Assumption and St. Ambrose athletics

Anyone who regularly attends a Davenport Assumption High School or St. Ambrose University athletic event likely crossed paths with Dave King.

Whether it be at the entrance as a ticket taker or at the scorer’s table operating the scoreboard or game clock, King was a fixture at sporting events.

“In my whole time as a student watching my brother play or playing myself, I don’t think I’ve been to an (Assumption) sporting event Dave King wasn’t at,” Assumption graduate and boys’ basketball coach Joe Ewen said.

The Assumption and St. Ambrose communities lost one of their most devoted workers and supporters last Friday.

King, 69, died at Genesis East in Davenport after a recent health complication.

For more than a half-century, even a couple of years before graduating from Assumption in 1971, King was involved in Knights athletics.

Former athletic director Tom Sunderbruch recruited him to help out during his sophomore year. King never left.

He did field maintenance and janitorial work.

More recently, he was running the clock or scoreboard at a basketball game or wrestling dual. He was at the gate of Jack and Pat Bush Stadium or the St. Vincent Athletic Complex taking tickets and greeting spectators.

It was mostly voluntary.

“Dave was a great guy to have around because I never had to worry about him,” Assumption athletic director Wade King said. “He was going to show up, he knew what to do and I just stayed out of the way.

“He was that dependable guy.”

Dave, who held jobs at Roto Rooter, Palmer and Home Hardware, was especially close with the Assumption basketball program.

Before AAU became popular, he would pile seven or eight Assumption basketball players into a suburban during the summer months and take them to North American Youth Sports tournaments across the Midwest.

“They called it ‘Dave Ball,’” Ewen said. “He just loved being around and helping any way he could.”

Tony Huntley, the director of athletic facilities and associate baseball coach at St. Ambrose, received a phone call from Dave about once a week.

“During the summer, he’d call and be like, ‘What’s the basketball schedule look like? Is it almost done?’” Huntley said. “Assumption was his first priority and (St. Ambrose) was second. Then he’d fill in and help at West or North as well.”

Dave was the scoreboard operator for men’s and women’s varsity and JV basketball games at St. Ambrose for more than 15 years. He also coordinated table workers for basketball to help run the shot clock or do the scorebook. On occasion, he was at the table for wrestling and volleyball at Lee Lohman Arena.

He handled the scoreboard for football games for many years until climbing the steps to the press box at Brady Street Stadium became too much for him.

“The biggest thing about him is loyalty,” Huntley said. “If he couldn’t be there for a game, which wasn’t very often, he made sure to get somebody there to replace him.

“It would be a snowstorm and he’d be the first one there.”

It takes a village to run athletic events. Coaches, athletes and officials are the most recognized, but the concession workers, table workers and ticket takers at each school are vital in pulling it all together.

And to have an individual dedicate more than 50 years to a school, with very little in return, is rare. Assumption recognized Dave and awarded him a plaque for 50 years of service in February 2018.

“We get a lot of people, and I get it, that want to help out when their kids are here or people they know,” Wade King said. “Dave was more about the school and his loyalty to Assumption.

“He just loved being around athletics and he helped things run smoothly.”

Dave was friendly but not overly outspoken. On the exterior, he appeared gruff with his gray beard.

"Once you got to know him, he was a pretty genuine guy," Huntley said.

Besides his loyalty to Assumption and St. Ambrose, he was an avid Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

“He was a teddy bear inside,” Ewen said. “You’d come back from college, he’d meet you for lunch or take you out golfing. Up until this day, he’d chat the kids up before or after practice.”

Less than a week after his passing, Assumption and St. Ambrose already are feeling the impact of his loss.

The Knights still have another home football game and a winter of athletic events looming to get workers lined up. The Fighting Bees start home basketball games at the end of the month.

“I can tell you right now, we’re going to have to find a couple people to do what he did,” Huntley said. “He was there for 95% of the games. And the 5% he wasn’t there, he made sure somebody was there to cover for us.”

Ewen admits there will be a void in the Assumption gym this winter.

“He loved giving back to kids,” Ewen said. “This day and age, where everybody has got a million things they could be doing, Dave always made the time. He gave up his evenings and weekends for 50-plus years.

"You’ll never replace him. He was one of a kind.”