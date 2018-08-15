Unless you are Midland, we're just more than a week out from kicking off the 2018 high school football season in the Quad-Cities.
Midland is the only team in the Quad-City Times circulation area slated to play a Week 0 game. The Eagles welcome Lone Tree to Wyoming for the season opener Friday night in an eight-player contest.
As for everybody else, it commences Thursday, Aug. 23 or Friday, Aug. 24.
The Thursday night game features Muscatine and Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium. Yes, the new field turf will be ready as the crew had more than 30 yards of it installed as of Tuesday morning.
I've received some emails in the past several days inquiring about season previews for each team.
In recent years, we've featured one or two teams each day leading up to the opener. This year, we're packaging them all together in a 20-page high school football preview section scheduled to insert into the Thursday, Aug. 23 edition.
It will include an article, capsule, schedule and photos for each of the 13 metro programs -- Assumption, Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, North Scott and Pleasant Valley along with Alleman, Moline, Rock Island and United Township. We'll also preview Ryan Streets' first season as Central DeWitt's head coach.
The section also will entail an in-depth player profile from Bobby Metcalf on Orion senior and Iowa football recruit Logan Lee, a look at Wilton do-it-all quarterback Jerome Mays and a capsule on each of the area programs in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Starting early next week, we'll post a couple stories each day at QCVarsity to get you ready.
Also next week, I'll release my preseason football rankings for each classification in Iowa. We'll also take a deeper look at five quarterbacks in the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area you need to keep an eye on this fall.
Once again, we'll have our "Friday Night Tweets" up and rolling on Aug. 24. There are several intriguing games in Week 1 -- PV at Bettendorf; North Scott at Iowa City West; Assumption at Alleman; Davenport West at UT. We'll have them all covered.
In the coming days and weeks, we'll also get you set for the volleyball, cross country and girls swim seasons in eastern Iowa. We'll also catch up on what has transpired in the opening week of the boys golf season.
Sit back and enjoy the ride. Another season is upon us.
Matt Coss is the sports editor of the Quad-City Times. He can be reached at mcoss@qctimes.com or 563-383-2288.