Could prep hoops be on the horizon in Illinois?

It appears as if there is movement toward high schools in Illinois being able to salvage some sort of a prep basketball season this winter.
What that entails and what it will lead to is still up in the air, though.
“It’s been a frenzy and a whirlwind with what we can do, what we should do, what we can’t do,” said Brad Storm, Geneseo High School boys basketball coach. “But it looks like we’re doing something.”
Late Friday afternoon, the Illinois High School Association sent out a news release stating that regions that have dropped from Tier 1 to Phase 4 in state classification regarding COVID-19 mitigations are “eligible to conduct intra-conference and intra-region contests in high-risk sports,” according to Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director.
Basketball, wrestling and football have been classified by Gov. JB Pritzker as high-risk sports. Basketball in many other states is classified as medium-risk.
Three Illinois Department of Public Health regions of the state — Region 3/Southwest, Region 5/Southern and Region 6/East Central — have moved to Phase 4 of mitigation.
Locally, Region 2/West Central and Region 1/Northwest remain in Tier 1 mitigation, which is still a step away from moving to Phase 4.
According to protocols, each region has to have a weekly rolling positivity rate of under 6.5% for three straight days in order to be moved to Phase 4 classification. ICU bed availability must be above 20% and there must be no sustained increases in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Region 2 meets the latter two criteria. As of Tuesday, Region 2 had a 6.7% rolling positivity rate.
Still, according to Storm, boys and girls teams were able to return to a more normal practice arena this week as Region 2 went to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Scrimmages are now allowed after being limited to one-on-one work between players and coaches.
Storm, who is co-chair of Region 4 for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, said that he is planning on having his team ready to practice on Monday.
All basketball teams are required to have at least 12 practices before games can be played.
Which means that if practices are allowed Monday, games would not begin until the second week of February. Originally, the winter sports season was schedule to end Feb. 13, so that would require an overhaul of the school calendar, which may or may not take place at Wednesday’s scheduled IHSA Board meeting.
“There are still more questions than answers,” said Storm.
Among those questions are what type of season will be conducted (how many weeks, how many games, what type of post-season, if any) and will that revamped schedule even be worth it.
There are also plenty of facility logistics to work out with the new lineup of spring sports beginning workouts as well.
The IBCA has been advocating with state leaders to allow for a basketball season of some sort to be conducted. A letter sent to Illinois politicians and the IDPH pointed out that 35 states are in their basketball seasons — with few negative ramifications — and 11 more are planning to play.
Storm pointed out that it would be worth it for the kids — especially since many of them are already playing in leagues at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
“It would give more legitimacy to a season,” said Storm, a proponent of salvaging some sort of a season. “They would have real coaches in their gyms, real practice gear and real uniforms. It gives legitimacy that I think would be valuable to the kids. That’s important to take into account since they are the ones suffering the most. … It would be nice to give them a good experience.”