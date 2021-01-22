Could prep hoops be on the horizon in Illinois?

Still, according to Storm, boys and girls teams were able to return to a more normal practice arena this week as Region 2 went to Tier 1 from Tier 2. Scrimmages are now allowed after being limited to one-on-one work between players and coaches.

Storm, who is co-chair of Region 4 for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, said that he is planning on having his team ready to practice on Monday.

All basketball teams are required to have at least 12 practices before games can be played.

Which means that if practices are allowed Monday, games would not begin until the second week of February. Originally, the winter sports season was schedule to end Feb. 13, so that would require an overhaul of the school calendar, which may or may not take place at Wednesday’s scheduled IHSA Board meeting.

“There are still more questions than answers,” said Storm.

Among those questions are what type of season will be conducted (how many weeks, how many games, what type of post-season, if any) and will that revamped schedule even be worth it.

There are also plenty of facility logistics to work out with the new lineup of spring sports beginning workouts as well.