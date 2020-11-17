COVID-19 concerns force IHSA to shut down winter activities

The rising number of cases led the governor's office to reclassify basketball as a high-risk sport from medium risk. Gov. Pritzker then suggested the basketball season should be moved to a spring sport. The IHSA defied that decision and left school districts to decide their own paths for the basketball season. That has led to a split with some schools/conferences opting out and other school boards deciding to let their teams play.

Last week, the superintendents of Western Big 6 Conference schools chose to put the boys and girls basketball seasons on hold, but were allowing organized group activities.

Now, it appears as if everyone is on the sidelines, holding out hope for a season at this point.

Both Pustelnik and Moline boys basketball coach Sean Taylor said they feel bad for the kids caught in the middle of all of this.

“It's hard and I think it's hard for the kids,” said Taylor, noting he plans to have a scheduled lifting session on Thursday with his players unless he is told differently by his administration. “They're thinking there is a season and then told there may not be a season — it's just a bit of a roller-coaster for them. We're just trying to keep them as positive as possible. … The kids are resilient.”