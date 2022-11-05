A-W's Anderson leads LTC All-State trio with fourth-place finish

PEORIA — Following another successful cross country season, Annawan-Wethersfield standout Kennady Anderson had hit what was, for her, a bit of a rough patch.

Splitting time between cross country meets and playing with Wethersfield High School's Class 1A regional championship volleyball team, the junior standout admitted to not feeling on top form this postseason.

"I was doing well at the beginning, then it started where I wasn't winning a lot," said the three-time Lincoln Trail Conference individual champion, who finished fourth at the Seneca Regional and eighth at the Oregon Sectional.

"At regionals, I wasn't feeling the greatest. Sectionals, I felt like I didn't need to win. I just wanted to get to state."

Competing in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A state girls' meet here at Detweiller Park, Anderson returned to top form with a personal-record run and a career-best state finish.

On a rainy and windswept morning, Anderson covered Detweiller's three-mile course in 17 minutes, 45.66 seconds to finish in fourth place, leading a trio of fellow LTC competitors that earned all-state medals with top-25 finishes.

In her second state-meet appearance, Anderson's fourth-place effort was a significant jump up from last year's performance.

"I was 24th here last year, so to move up 20 spots, I'm really happy," she said. "Finishing in the top five, I was not expecting that at all. I was nervous when I first got here; it was really windy and our tent blew over. But, I felt if I went out behind other people and used them to block the wind, I'd be fine."

Seeded lower at Saturday's state meet than she was a year ago, Anderson was just hoping to repeat last fall's all-state finish.

"My goal was top 25," she said. "I was seeded farther down than last year, so I just wanted to medal, and I wanted to get under 18 minutes."

Joining the Titan standout on the all-state medal podium was Mercer County senior Eden Mueller, who capped her career in fine style.

Two weeks removed from winning her first regional title, Mueller overcame the rainy conditions to hit the finish in 18:01.57, good for ninth place. It was a significant bump up from last year's 48th-place showing at Detweiller.

"My goal was to get top 25, so to be in the top 10, I'm beyond happy with that," she said. "I was really happy with how I performed in these conditions.

"I actually like running in the rain, so I was excited for that. But it was also cold and windy, and I was afraid that might hold me back a bit."

While Mueller earned her first all-state medal in her final prep meet, Ridgewood freshman standout Emily Downing shined in her state debut.

A bronze medalist at the LTC, regional and sectional meets, Downing placed 13th on Saturday with a clocking of 18:13.12. She was one of two Spartans competing here; junior teammate Miranda Reed (20:00.84) finished 109th out of 258 runners.

"The last quarter-mile or so, I just wanted to run fast and finish, so I could get dry," Downing quipped. "I definitely wanted to medal, and I was pretty sure I could. I'd been working hard in my training, and I felt pretty good coming into today."

Also in the 1A competition, Sherrard was the lone area school to field a full team. The Tigers finished 30th out of 30 teams with 682 points led by freshman Tori Browning (133rd, 20:26.33).

2A: Rocks' Meirhaeghe with a top 100 finish: Wrapping up her high school career at Detweiller, Rock Island's Mackenzie Meirhaeghe ended with a top 100 finish in the Class 2A state competition. She placed 94th, covering her three miles in 19:59.80.

Junior teammate Mary Stockdale finished 194th out of 234 runners with a 21:20.06 clocking.

3A: UT's Tapia-Macias makes state debut: United Township freshman and Western Big 6 Conference champion Rubi Tapia-Macias made her state debut in Class 3A on Saturday. She placed 144th out of 234 individuals, turning in a time of 19:45.07.