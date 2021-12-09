All-Eastern Iowa boys cross country team

Runner of the year
Clay Bohlmann, fr., Tipton
Balance is what powered Tipton to its third state championship in four seasons, evident by having five runners in the top 30 at the Class 2A meet in Fort Dodge.
Bohlmann was Tipton's most consistent performer throughout the season, finishing as its top runner in eight of the squad's last 10 competitions of the fall. After placing third at the River Valley Conference meet, Bohlmann was third at the Class 2A Anamosa state qualifier (16 minutes, 51 seconds) and then was the top local at the state meet in Fort Dodge with a ninth-place finish (16:48). He recorded a victory at the Midland Invitational in September.
First team
Isaac Acosta, sr., Columbus Community: The No. 2 runner on the Wildcats' state squad, he placed 11th at the competitive SEISC meet (18:24), sixth at the Regina state qualifier (18:17) and inside the top 100 at the state meet.
Cody Bohlmann, sr., Tipton: Usually the team's No. 4 finisher, Bohlmann was sixth at the River Valley Conference meet (17:57), eighth at the state qualifier (17:14) and 25th at the 2A state meet (17:16).
Marcus Blount, jr., Prince of Peace: Despite battling some injuries during the season, three-time state qualifier was fifth at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet (17:54), second at the 1A state qualifier (17:36) and 28th at state (17:31).
Troy Butler, sr., Tipton: One of three seniors in Tipton's varsity lineup, Butler had top-10 finishes in the season's final three meets -- seventh at RVC (17:58), sixth at the state qualifier (17:11) and 10th at 2A state meet (16:50).
Maxson Fogg, fr., Tipton: With little running background before high school, Fogg turned into a dependable No. 5 runner for the Tigers. He was ninth at RVC (18:14), 12th at the state qualifier (17:40) and 30th at state (17:22).
Aidan Gruver, sr., Easton Valley: Also a receiver on Easton Valley's state runner-up football team, Gruver was a 1A state qualifier after placing fifth at districts (18:13). He was seventh at the conference meet (18:15) and 52nd at state (17:53).
Carter Jargo, jr., Northeast: The Rebels' ace qualified for the state meet after a ninth-place finish at the Anamosa district (17:22). He came in 15th at the River Valley Conference meet (18:37) and 45th at 2A state meet (17:42).
Ty Nichols, jr., Tipton: The team's top finisher in multiple meets, Nichols was the conference runner-up in Iowa City (17:42), placed fourth in Anamosa at the state qualifier (17:08) and crossed in 22nd at the 2A state meet (17:11).
Freddy Vergara, sr., Columbus Community: He spurred the Wildcats to their second straight state meet, taking second place at the 1A Iowa City Regina district (17:25). He was sixth at the SEISC meet and 24th at state (17:25).
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland: Jackson Riedesel, so.; Logan Riedesel, fr.
Camanche: Andrew Butt, jr.; Lucas Goble, sr.
Columbus: Damian Vergara, so.; Mason Hills-Carrier, sr.; Tim Hills-Carrier, so.
Louisa-Muscatine: Kellan Walsh, jr.
Maquoketa: Jacob Naab, fr.
Northeast: Parker Messerich, fr.; Kelvin Machande, so.; Daniel Rowland, jr.
Prince of Peace: Tate Ruden, fr.
Tipton: Brody Deerberg, jr.; Bob Ryan, sr.