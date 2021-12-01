All-Eastern Iowa girls cross country team

Runner of the year
Noelle Steines, fr., Calamus-Wheatland
Steines had a banner season for the Warriors, winning 10 of her 12 races and culminating it with a Class 1A state championship in a record 18 minutes, 20.91 seconds at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge in late October. She better the previous 1A state mark for 5,000 meters by 16 seconds.
Ranked No. 1 for most of the season in 1A, Steines won the Tri-Rivers Conference title (18:41) and the Cascade state qualifier (18:48). The only varsity girls runner on her team and the first female state champion for cross country at Cal-Wheat, Steines ran a season-best time of 18 minutes for 5,000 meters at Monticello on Sept. 11. She broke 19 minutes in nine of her 12 races this season.
First team
Charlotte Brown, jr., Wilton: The Beavers' top runner was 16th at the River Valley Conference meet (22:02) and qualified for state with a sixth-place showing at the 2A regional in Anamosa (20:44). Brown was 81st at the state meet (21:32).
Alivia Edens, so., Tipton: Helped propel the Tigers to a sixth-place finish at the Class 2A state meet. State ranked throughout the season, Edens was 18th at the conference meet (22:08), seventh at the state qualifier (20:45) and placed team-best 28th at the state meet (20:26).
Saidee Hamilton, fr., Tipton: She stepped in as a ninth-grader and was the Tigers' No. 3 finisher in the majority of regular-season meets. She placed 26th at the qualifier (21:46) and 28th at conference (22:52) in helping the Tigers to a third-place team finish.
Rebecca Hinderaker, so., Tipton: Placed 15th at the River Valley Conference meet in Iowa City (21:56) and 11th at state qualifier in Anamosa (20:57). She was the Tigers' fifth scorer at state meet (21:16).
Hunter Jones, jr., North Cedar: Jones was steady in the biggest meets of the season. She finished eighth at the River Valley Conference meet (21:30), fourth at the 1A state qualifier in Cascade (20:57) and just missed all-state honors by taking 17th at state (20:26).
Chloe Klabo, so., Tipton: A two-year varsity runner, she was 12th at the River Valley Conference meet (21:46), 27th at the state qualifier (21:47) and Tipton's second finisher at the state meet in 51st place (20:55).
Cenady Soenksen, jr., Northeast: The No. 1 runner for the Rebels and a repeat all-area selection, Soenksen finished 11th at the River Valley Conference meet (21:37), fifth at the Anamosa 2A state qualifier (20:40) and 47th at the 2A state meet (20:48). It was her second state appearance.
Coryn Wallick, jr., Tipton: Anywhere from the team's second to fifth finisher during the season, she was 21st at the conference meet (22:32), 25th at the state qualifier (21:29) and was Tipton's third finisher at state in 54th (20:57).
Honorable mention
Camanche: Gretchyn Fairlie, fr. Columbus Community: Ariana Vergara, fr.; Kimberly Gonzalez, so. Durant: Carlie Jo Fusco, jr. Maquoketa: Olivia McDermott, so. Northeast: Jeorgia Neumann, fr.; Natalie Krogman, jr.; Grace Ketelsen, jr. Tipton: Addie Nerem, so.; Addi Tholen, so. Wilton: SeAnn Houghton, jr.