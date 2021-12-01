All-Western Illinois boys cross country team

Runner of the year
Tommy Murray, jr., Riverdale
Murray won his first Three Rivers Conference individual title in 16 minutes, 10.1 seconds before taking his IHSA Class 1A individual regional championship with a time of 15:30.27. He finished as the sectional runner-up with a time of 16:22.15 before going on to earn all-state honors at the state meet in Peoria, finishing ninth in 15:17.01 to become one of just four Rams to earn a state cross country medal.
First team
Lucas Arnold, jr., Mercer County: Scored a fifth-place finish at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (17:59.3) and was 12th at the Rock Falls Regional (16:56.06) to help the Golden Eagles qualify for the Oregon Sectional, where he finished 49th (18:34.99).
Fernando Avila-Rubio, so., Ridgewood: Took third at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet with a time of 17:48.9, finished 14th at the 1A Rock Falls Regional with a time of 17:01.12 to qualify for the Oregon Sectional, where he finished 36th (18:20.85).
Derek Coulter, jr., Mercer County: Captured the individual Lincoln Trail Conference championship in 17:09.05 and helped the Golden Eagles capture the LTC team title as well; he finished 38th at the 1A Rock Falls Regional (18:18.37) and 32nd at the Oregon Sectional (18:10.47).
Jacob Gibson, so., Erie-Prophetstown: Followed up a 12th-place showing at the Three Rivers Conference meet (17:55.7) with a top-10 effort at the Rock Falls Regional, finishing 10th in 16:49.24 to help the Panthers advance to the Oregon Sectional, where he finished 44th (18:29.08).
Tommy Murray, jr., Riverdale: The individual Three Rivers Conference and regional champion, sectional runner-up and top 10 state finisher also scored regular-season titles at the Moline Invitational, the Oregon Open and Erie-Prophetstown's Panther Invite and had a personal best of 15:16.7 at Peoria Heights' Patriot Invitational, where he finished second.
Landis Musser, jr., Riverdale: Earned second-place finishes at the Three Rivers Conference (16:43.9) and the 1A Rock Falls Regional (15:40.93), then took fifth at the Oregon Sectional in 16:46.43 before closing with a 24th-place time of 15:33.91 at state to earn a medal.
Peyton Sand, jr., Riverdale: His third-place finishes at the Three Rivers Conference (17:05.5) and the 1A Rock Falls Regional (16:17.12) helped the Rams win team titles at both meets. He finished 12th at the Oregon Sectional (17:26.93) and 108th at state (16:34.48).
Corbin Sturgill, so., Mercer County: A top 10 finisher at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (8th, 18:28.3) for the first-place Golden Eagles, he finished 13th at the Rock Falls Regional (16:58.84) and finished with a 34th-place time of 18:17.85 at the Oregon Sectional.
Colin Vanstechelman, sr., Kewanee: Finished fifth at the Three Rivers Conference meet in 17:30.4 and took eighth at the 1A Peru St. Bede Regional (16:26.1), then placed 16th at the Oregon Sectional in 17:34.36 to qualify for state, where he finished 136th (16:49.30).
Brady Wolf, sr., Morrison: Scored a top 10 finish at the Three Rivers Conference meet, taking 10th in 17:43.5, then finished 22nd at the 1A Rock Falls Regional (17:25.69) to qualify for the Oregon Sectional, where he placed 60th (18:48.56).
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Aiden Earley, jr. Erie-Prophetstown: Victor Bonnell, fr.; Lucas Dreisbach, so. Mercer County: Blair Wilkerson, jr. Orion: Kade Scharpman, sr. Ridgewood: Jager Samuelson, sr.; Matt VanHyfte, sr. Riverdale: Cael Hinde, so.; Caden Ludin, sr.; Cameron Overton, sr. Sherrard: Noah Bradarich, sr.; Adam Brimeyer, sr.