All-Western Illinois girls cross country team

Runner of the year
Kennady Anderson, so., Annawan-Wethersfield
The Wethersfield High School sophomore repeated as the Lincoln Trail Conference individual champion with a time of 19 minutes, 22.1 seconds, then took second at the Class 1A Peru St. Bede Regional with a 18:44.1 clocking and was 13th at the Oregon Sectional (20:33.75) to qualify for her first IHSA state meet. Anderson earned an all-state medal by taking 24th in 18:29.31.
First team
Kennady Anderson, so., Annawan-Wethersfield: While splitting time with the Wethersfield volleyball team, she repeated as Lincoln Trail Conference champion and was second place at the Class 1A regional, going on to become the fourth all-state medalist in A-W Titan history and the fifth at Wethersfield High School.
Dylan Chandler, sr., Erie-Prophetstown: Was fifth place at the Three Rivers Conference meet in 21:56.6 as E-P took second in the team race, then helped the Panthers advance from the 1A Rock Falls Regional with a 15th-place, 20:37.34 clocking; she ended up 26th at the Oregon Sectional (21:20.64).
Beth Churchill, fr., Sherrard: Helped the Tigers win the Three Rivers team title with a fourth-place run in 21:52.4, then took 17th at the Rock Falls Regional (20:31.77), 38th at the Oregon Sectional (21:58.72) and finished 170th at the 1A state meet (20:33.87) to cap her first prep postseason.
Kendra Downing, jr., Ridgewood: Recorded a sixth-place finish at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet in 20:54 to power the Spartans to third in the team race. She took seventh in 19:42 to help her team advance from the Rock Falls Regional to the Oregon Sectional, where she finished 23rd (21:14.57).
Natalee Martin, so., Kewanee: Finished as the Three Rivers Conference runner-up with a 21:24.3 clocking and then took sixth at the 1A Peru St. Bede Regional in 19:17.8 before finishing 33rd at the Oregon Sectional (21:47.20).
Madison Mathis, so., Sherrard: Took 10th at the 1A Rock Falls Regional in 20:00.54 to help the Tigers finish third as a team, then was 31st in 21:33.08 to lead Sherrard to a state team berth. At Peoria, she finished a team-best 144th in 20:08.13.
Eden Mueller, jr., Mercer County: Helped the Golden Eagles to the Lincoln Trail Conference team title with a third-place effort of 20:03.8 and was the Rock Falls Regional runner-up with an 18:34.13 clocking, going from there to place sixth at the Oregon Sectional (20:00.51) and 48th at state (18:58.10).
Miranda Reed, so., Ridgewood: Was second at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet in 19:24.9, then went on to place third at the Rock Falls Regional with an 18:58.60 clocking and took eighth at the Oregon Sectional in 20:01.28, finishing at the 1A state meet in Peoria with a 49th-place time of 18:59.30.
Sophia Santiago, so., Mercer County: Her eighth place, 21:03.3 clocking, helped the Golden Eagles to first at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet; she then took 11th at the Rock Falls Regional (20:06.97) and 46th at the Oregon Sectional (22:15.34) to help MerCo reach state for the first time, where she finished 128th (19:56.90).
Olivia Thomsen, so., Orion: Captured her first individual Three Rivers Conference championship with a time of 19:45.00, then took fourth at the Rock Falls Regional in 19:12.05 and qualified for the 1A state meet with a ninth place, 20:01.34 showing; she finished 90th at state (19:29.97).
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Danielle Johnson, jr. Erie-Prophetstown: Jillian Norman, so.; Jade Nickerson, sr. Kewanee: Alejandra Martinez, fr. Mercer County: Bailey Hardin, sr.; Ingrid Hays, fr.; Mia Ward, jr. Morrison: Erika King, jr. Orion: Anika Duhs, jr. Ridgewood: Mollie Bennett, sr.; Brooklyn Humphrey, jr. Riverdale: Mattea Wuest, so. Rockridge: Charlie Edwards, fr. Sherrard: Sarah Gibson, jr.; Addison Knox, sr.; Hailie Shemek, jr.