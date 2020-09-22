Alleman girls take team win on home course

At first, Alleman High School cross country runner Mattie Kindelsperger enjoyed running at Sylvan Island. However, after several meets and practices, she is ready for a change of pace.
“Originally I loved the course, but now that I’ve done so much here it can get a little repetitive,” Kindelsperger said. “I wasn’t planning on going all out tonight, but I still felt a lot slower.”
Kindelsperger won the girls race against United Township and Riverdale with a time of 19-minutes, 25-seconds. Maddie Miller of United Township placed second with a time of 20:19.
Alleman won the team meet with a score of 20 with the Panthers finishing second with 39. Riverdale’s lone individual was Mattea Wuest who finished in 12th place with a time of 24:33.
Miller liked the course and her time, and has been happy with her performances so far this season.
“It’s a different course that can be a little hard on the ankles,” Miller said. “I would love to run here again. My goal this season was to get toward the front of every race after not having the season I wanted this year.”
Panthers coach Damon Bautista has kept his team focused on individual goals, despite the season being affected by COVID-19.
“With dual meets only, you have to focus more on your own race,” Bautista said. “They make you a better racer. It’s easier to run faster at the larger meets and that can alter times. Practices for us have been up and down trying to balance school with those who are all online.
“We’ve been putting in extra work while still keeping things mellow. I never want running to feel like a chore for them, and that we should cherish each race because we don’t know what’s going to happen each week.”
On the boys’ side, Riverdale sophomore Tommy Murray led his team to a win with a first place finish of 16:23. Logan Veloz of United Township placed second at 17:05 and Alleman’s Diego Portillo finished third at 17:20.
Riverdale scored 34 points to place first ahead of United Township (42) and Alleman (46).
Veloz stuck with Murray for most of the race before falling behind in the last two laps after feeling some pain in his upper leg.
“It was definitely uncomfortable,” Veloz said. “I don’t know if there was something on the course or my ankle just turned, but it caused a sharp pain.”
Murray had prepared for several months before the start of the season, and each race he feels himself getting better.
“My whole team has been working hard over the summer and the whole season,” Murray said. “It’s all been about steady progress. Coach has us on a good track to keep getting better.”
Second-year Riverdale coach Kevin Claus has been doing the best with the runners that he has and has built a pretty solid program, which showed with Riverdale winning the team chase.
“I wasn’t sure what kind of team we’d have when I joined last season,” Claus said. “This season we have a tight pack of seven that are doing really well together. We try to bring good vibes every time that we run. Everyone is dedicated to the same cause and it helps create a positive team environment.”
