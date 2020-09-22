Alleman girls take team win on home course

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At first, Alleman High School cross country runner Mattie Kindelsperger enjoyed running at Sylvan Island. However, after several meets and practices, she is ready for a change of pace.

“Originally I loved the course, but now that I’ve done so much here it can get a little repetitive,” Kindelsperger said. “I wasn’t planning on going all out tonight, but I still felt a lot slower.”

Kindelsperger won the girls race against United Township and Riverdale with a time of 19-minutes, 25-seconds. Maddie Miller of United Township placed second with a time of 20:19.

Alleman won the team meet with a score of 20 with the Panthers finishing second with 39. Riverdale’s lone individual was Mattea Wuest who finished in 12th place with a time of 24:33.

Miller liked the course and her time, and has been happy with her performances so far this season.

“It’s a different course that can be a little hard on the ankles,” Miller said. “I would love to run here again. My goal this season was to get toward the front of every race after not having the season I wanted this year.”

Panthers coach Damon Bautista has kept his team focused on individual goals, despite the season being affected by COVID-19.