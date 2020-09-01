Alleman's Kindelsperger finds winning mentality

"Last year, she had a breakthrough and went out and ran what she was capable of running, but the big jump was made in the last three or four months. She put in a ton of miles and confidence grows out of that.”

Somehow, in the midst of the pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place orders, Kindelsperger managed to improve her race day mentality as well as putting in the miles.

“Over the summer and with the lock down, I put in so many miles, way more than usual,” Kindelsperger said. “I used to psych myself out before races and compare my talents to other girls. That presented itself in my races when I wouldn’t be up to the challenge. This year is my last chance and I’m going to give it my all in every race and focus on what I can do.”

Senior seasons always bring emotions for the athletes and coaches alike, and Stoll has a few lessons he wants Kindelsperger to take from her cross country career that could apply later in life.