Anderson's decision to try cross country a success

Normally in the autumn, Kennady Anderson can be found on the volleyball court.

But with the bulk of fall sports being pushed to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wethersfield freshman decided to fall back on her track and field experience and give cross country a try.

As it turned out, both Anderson and the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op program were better for that decision, as she turned in one of the best rookie seasons in Titan history.

Capping the regular season by winning the Lincoln Trail Conference individual championship, Anderson went on to place second at the Class 1A Alleman Regional, with her time of 18:37.6 ranking the sixth-fastest in A-W history. Last Saturday, she finished her inaugural cross country season by placing seventh at the Seneca Sectional with a time of 20:21.8 on a difficult and tricky course.

"I'm definitely happy with seventh," Anderson said. "I knew it was a tough course, and I didn't expect to get that good of a time."

She and Alleman freshman Tess Hendrickson (ninth place) were the area's only top 10 finishers.

In junior high track, Anderson competed in the 1,600, 800 and 4x400 relay, but taking on a three-mile run was a totally different experience for her.