Area runners compete in Chillicothe

As was the case with the other Illinois high school sports that conducted a fall season, area prep cross country competitors saw their autumn come to a premature conclusion after the sectional round.
Although the IHSA was unable to run its annual state cross country meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park due to COVID-19 restrictions, several local runners did experience an alternative competition this past weekend at Three Sisters Park, just south of Chillicothe.
Peoria-based ShaZam Racing put together an unofficial state meet of sorts, featuring some of the top cross country talent from around Illinois broken down into three divisions.
Since the meet was not an IHSA sanctioned event, the individuals involved represented their offseason running clubs instead of their high school programs.
Both the Geneseo girls' and boys' squads fielded full teams, both running under the Maple City Pacers banner; the Alleman girls had five individuals take part under the Rock Island Pioneers club imprint, which would be enough for a full team.
Competing in the Division I competition this past Friday, the Rock Island Pioneers contingent placed four of their five in the top 100 among a field of 153 athletes, a quartet led by Rylee Noack's 49th-place effort of 21:02.86. Teammates Tess Hendrickson (63rd, 21:23.08) and Caroline Adam (65th, 21:24.28) finished just over a second apart, while fellow Pioneer Clarissa Ostrowski (21:41.62) also cracked the top 100, finishing 78th.
In last Saturday's Division II race, the Geneseo girls had four top 100 competitors out of a field of 160, led by the duo of Esther Brown (45th place, 20:30.98) and Avery Magerkurth (50th, 20:36.24). On the boys' side, the duo of William Plumley (55th, 17:21.51) and Justin Johnson (73rd, 17:31.24) cracked the top 100 out of a field of 173 athletes.
Individually, Annawan-Wethersfield's freshman standout Kennady Anderson added to an already successful rookie season that included an IHSA regional runner-up finish and a seventh-place sectional showing.
Covering the 5,000-meter course in 20:06.12 while representing the A-W XC Club, Anderson took 19th in the Division I girls' competition, the best finish by any area competitor.
Another Lincoln Trail Conference standout, Ridgewood's Kendra Downing, had the second-best local finish. The Cambridge High School sophomore, representing the Spartan Distance Club, hit the finish line in 20:42.10 to take 37th. Her teammate Miranda Reed was 75th in 21:38.94.
Also competing in the D-I girls' meet was Orion's Maryn Bollinger. Representing the Orion Running Club, Bollinger posted a time of 22:33.74 to place 115th.
In the D-I boys' meet, Riverdale standouts Tommy Murray and Landis Musser represented the Port Byron Running Club. Murray ended up with the best finish of any of the area's male runners, taking 48th out of a field of 158 with a 17:33.88 clocking. Musser (18:33.84) placed 107th.
Ridgewood's Nick Janson also broke into the top 100, with his time of 17:58.88 good for a 76th-place finish.
