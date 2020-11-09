Area runners compete in Chillicothe

As was the case with the other Illinois high school sports that conducted a fall season, area prep cross country competitors saw their autumn come to a premature conclusion after the sectional round.

Although the IHSA was unable to run its annual state cross country meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park due to COVID-19 restrictions, several local runners did experience an alternative competition this past weekend at Three Sisters Park, just south of Chillicothe.

Peoria-based ShaZam Racing put together an unofficial state meet of sorts, featuring some of the top cross country talent from around Illinois broken down into three divisions.

Since the meet was not an IHSA sanctioned event, the individuals involved represented their offseason running clubs instead of their high school programs.

Both the Geneseo girls' and boys' squads fielded full teams, both running under the Maple City Pacers banner; the Alleman girls had five individuals take part under the Rock Island Pioneers club imprint, which would be enough for a full team.