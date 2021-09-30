Assumption, Central capture city cross country championships

Ford, ranked among the state’s top 15 in Class 4A this week by the Iowa Association of Track & Field Coaches, led the entire race. She widened the gap in the second half of the race and won by 54 seconds.

“It means a lot (to be city champion),” Ford said. “I never really thought I’d be here. I always thought I could place up there, but never thought I could get first until earlier this season.

“It really has been me focusing on getting myself better but also being able to drag my teammates along with me because we’ve lost some people throughout the season.”

Temperatures were in the mid- to upper-80s at the time of the race.

“The heat was terrible,” Ford said. “I just thought, ‘I’m running in the heat but so is everybody else. I’m not the only one doing it.’”

Central had five of the top eight finishers in the boys race to capture the title with 25 points, 23 points clear of second-place Assumption.

The Blue Devils' Owen Christy closed well in the final mile to take individual honors in 18:03. Christy, a junior, was third a year ago at this meet.