Beintema fuels Bulldogs to title at North Scott

ELDRIDGE — Hannah Beintema has gone from being the hunter to being hunted.

After her eye-popping victory at the Spartan Invitational earlier this month, the Bettendorf junior cross country runner vaulted from unranked to No. 2 in the Class 4A individual state rankings by the Iowa Association of Track and Field Coaches.

In her first race with the lofty ranking attached to her name, Beintema picked up a 21-second win Tuesday afternoon in the North Scott Invitational held at Scott County Park.

“Going up in the rankings has given me more confidence,” Beintema said, “but at the same time there is that expectation from yourself and from other people now to maintain that and keep improving.”

Ninth-ranked Bettendorf had five of the top 11 finishers to prevail in the seven-team meet with 29 points. Davenport Central edged North Scott for second place, 70-73.

Beintema finished the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 57 seconds. Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler was runner-up in 20:18, followed by the Bulldogs’ Sami Foht and Emily See.

In the first mile of the race, Beintema and Sattler separated themselves from the pack. Beintema widened her lead by the second mile.