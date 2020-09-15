Beintema fuels Bulldogs to title at North Scott

ELDRIDGE — Hannah Beintema has gone from being the hunter to being hunted.
After her eye-popping victory at the Spartan Invitational earlier this month, the Bettendorf junior cross country runner vaulted from unranked to No. 2 in the Class 4A individual state rankings by the Iowa Association of Track and Field Coaches.
In her first race with the lofty ranking attached to her name, Beintema picked up a 21-second win Tuesday afternoon in the North Scott Invitational held at Scott County Park.
“Going up in the rankings has given me more confidence,” Beintema said, “but at the same time there is that expectation from yourself and from other people now to maintain that and keep improving.”
Ninth-ranked Bettendorf had five of the top 11 finishers to prevail in the seven-team meet with 29 points. Davenport Central edged North Scott for second place, 70-73.
Beintema finished the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 57 seconds. Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler was runner-up in 20:18, followed by the Bulldogs’ Sami Foht and Emily See.
In the first mile of the race, Beintema and Sattler separated themselves from the pack. Beintema widened her lead by the second mile.
“I was pleased with the placement, but I was a little disappointed with the time,” Beintema said. “This was really my first race of being in front the whole time. It gives me that extra challenge of motivating myself and pushing myself when I’m just racing against myself.”
See dropped 40 seconds from her performance at Crow Creek Park less than two weeks ago.
“I went out so fast at the last meet, so I kind of realized I needed to hold back some and focus on the finish,” See said. “I feel like I’ve adjusted pretty quickly (to high school cross country).”
Sattler won her first two meets of the season in convincing fashion, but this was her first meet having someone to chase. She relished the opportunity.
“I was excited to come out here and get some competition,” Sattler said. “I really hadn't had much of that yet, so it really shows me I have what it takes and to keep pushing myself every single day in practice.”
Sattler said she trained with the varsity boys’ team at Clinton over the summer.
“It really prepared me for this season,” she said.
Davenport North’s Kayla Overton ran a school-record time of 20:57 to finish fifth. Davenport Central followed with the next three finishers in junior Lily Tackett (sixth), sophomore Merin Crowder (seventh) and junior Lois Blackman (eighth).
