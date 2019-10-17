MUSCATINE — Hannah Beintema never had won a cross country race at the varsity level before last week.
The Bettendorf sophomore has done it in back-to-back weeks.
Beintema followed her victory at the Central DeWitt Invitational with a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship Thursday afternoon.
She navigated the 5,000-meter race at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course in 19 minutes, 38 seconds — nine seconds clear of teammate Sami Foht.
"This means so much because it has been a goal of mine ever since I started," Beintema said. "I was trying to think of something I wanted to accomplish, and my coach was like you can probably win MAC if you tried.
"So this is definitely one of the best feelings I've had in cross country."
Bettendorf cruised to its first conference crown since 2015.
With Beintema, Foht and three other girls in the top 14, the Bulldogs finished with 34 points. Pleasant Valley was second with 79 points, followed by North Scott (84), Davenport Assumption (107) and Davenport Central (111).
It was a convincing victory for the Bulldogs going into next Thursday's state-qualifying meet at Crow Creek Park.
"This was super important," Foht said. "It just shows we're ready and we can compete. We'll be one of those teams to watch at next week's race."
Beintema, Foht, PV's Gretchen Highberger and Assumption's duo of Taylor Quick and Laney Fitzpatrick were at the front of the pack after the opening mile.
At about the start of the second mile, Beintema snatched the lead.
"I was kind of like, 'I don't know what to do with this because I've never been out in front,'" Beintema admitted. "I didn't want to burn out, so I fell back into second and trailed for a little bit.
"Then I was like, 'I can take the lead from here and we'll see what happens.'"
Beintema pulled away for the win.
"I feel there is more in there," she said. "Every race I'm thinking, 'Can I do more?' So each time out, I give it my all. It has been working out so far."
Sarah Schmidt, Sarah DeFauw and Layken Bytnar were the third, fourth and fifth finishers for Bettendorf, which was without Madison Temple. The senior had her right foot in a walking boot.
The Bulldogs have sent individuals to state in recent seasons, but they've missed out qualifying as a team. They seek to change that next week.
"This team has grown immensely," Foht said. "We're all cutting times, and the pack is pushing each other.
"MAC (title) and making it to state were at the top of our goal list at the start of the year. To check one off is really awesome."
Highberger, Davenport Central's Merin Crowder and Quick rounded out the top five finishers.
The Spartans had won the previous two league titles but have a young squad this year with three freshmen, a sophomore and two seniors running varsity for the first time.
"This is a season I've seen the most progress and development, but can we get it together by next week?" PV coach Jane Wheeler said. "I'm a competitive person and like winning, but this year I've enjoyed the day-by-day and where the kids have gotten.
"We've really talked about enjoying the process. We've had two or three kids run well at times. We'll need everybody next week."
