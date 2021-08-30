Beintema's 'strong mental focus' shines through for Bulldogs

During her freshman track and field season at Bettendorf, Hannah Beintema vividly remembers a conversation with former teammate Erin McQuillen.
"She told me, 'No matter how your race goes, make sure you finish with nothing left in the tank,'" Beintema said.
Those words have stuck with Beintema every time she has toed the start line the past 2 1/2 years.
Whether it is the final straightaway on the track or the final quarter-mile in a cross country race, the grit and determination is evident on Beintema's face.
"I'm not a huge fan of people beating me the last 200 (meters) or so," she said. "That's always in the back of my mind. Don't let anyone pass you."
A two-time Mississippi Athletic Conference individual champion and three-time state qualifier in cross country, Beintema enters her senior season as one of the top runners in the conference.
Physical talent is just part of the reason for Beintema's success. Her greatest asset?
"She has such a strong mental focus which I think allows her to be highly competitive," Bettendorf cross country coach Erin Flynn said. "You put together the strong work ethic and strong mental focus, it gives her that extra edge and competitiveness."
Beintema leans heavily on her faith. She attends Real Life Christian Church in Bettendorf and is involved with children's church. She participates in Bettendorf's Fellowship of Christian Athletes program.
"It helps drive me as well," Beintema said. "Not just running, but whatever I do, I want to make sure I put God first.
"Not every race is going to go how I want it to, but as long as I push myself to my limits, do it for my team, for God and for people other than myself, it will be enough."
An honors student, Beintema's life consists of more than running.
She loves art, particularly painting landscapes and drawing and painting animals. She has played the piano for 10 years.
"Just a really respectful, very polite and goal-oriented individual," Flynn said. "She is just a real delight."
After attempting volleyball and soccer at a young age, Beintema gravitated toward running in seventh grade. She never was keen of running long distances, but her middle school track coach encouraged her to give cross country a try.
"I fell in love with it," Beintema said. "I really enjoy the social aspect, being able to meet new people and go somewhere new. In volleyball or soccer, you're on a court or a field. Running, you make up your own court.
"Plus, it is always a challenge and I enjoy challenges."
Beintema isn't afraid to push herself to the max. Flynn, in fact, said the biggest hurdle is having Beintema ease off the gas pedal at times.
"From the very first practice, she was a kid that was always pushing the pedal," Flynn noted. "The challenge with Hannah is getting her to run easy on the easy days. She always run hard on the hard days."
While some girls have a tendency to digress during their high school careers, Beintema has gone the opposite way.
She crossed the finish line at the state meet as a freshman in 20 minutes, 5 seconds for 5,000 meters (46th place). She lowered that time to 19:38 as a sophomore (28th place) and then 19:20 last fall (18th place).
"Every year so far I feel I've accomplished the goals I've set for myself," Beintema said. "I've surprised myself with how I've been able to push myself."
With back-to-back MAC titles, Beintema understands there is a bigger target this season.
She embraces that.
"That's good for me," she said. "It lets me know I can't ever let up because that's when people get you."
Beintema recalls her first individual MAC championship two years ago in Muscatine as one of her most memorable performances.
"That was the first time I felt a lot of pressure to win," she said. "All the news stations were there and people said I was the one to watch. I had a lot of nerves and thought, 'What if this or this doesn't happen?'
"That feeling of accomplishment when I was able to beat out the other two girls in the last half-mile fueled me to keep getting better."
Flynn witnessed Beintema's ability to thrive under pressure last spring. On the final night of Drake Relays qualifying, Beintema went out at the Jesse Day Relays and shattered her previous best with a time of 4:53.96 in the 1,500 to win by nearly 20 seconds and qualify for the Drake Relays.
"Hannah is a kid that does well under pressure," Flynn stated. "She has that inner drive that allows her to rise to the occasion."
Beintema is sifting through the college process right now. She took a visit to Concordia University (Neb.) last weekend and has a trip lined up to see Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla., in October.
Besides a strong running program and a team and coach she can connect with, there are several things Beintema is seeking in her next stop.
"I'm looking at more Christian-based colleges and really want to find a school where everyone is close, almost like a community built into the college," she said. "I'm a people person, so I like having those connections."
Beintema wants to pursue a degree in criminal justice with a minor in Spanish. A mission's trip while in college also is on her to-do list.
First, she wants to make the most of her senior season.
With Pleasant Valley returning most of its team and a talented incoming freshman class, Beintema knows there will be plenty of challenges in maintaining her spot among the area's best. She also has her eye on Trinity Borland's school-record time of 18:35 for 5,000 meters. Beintema's best is 18:48.
It all begins with having the right mindset.
"There is still room for improvement," Beintema said. "It is finding that mental willpower to want to keep improving and not just giving out too early.
"It may suck and may not be fun at all, but if I want it bad enough, I'm going to have to push hard and put everything I can into it in future weeks."