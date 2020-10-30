Bettendorf's Moore tops Q-C contingent at boys state cross country meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Bettendorf’s Nick Moore and North Scott’s Owen West were separated by 43 places during Friday’s Class 4A cross country state meet.
Moore waited for West at the finish line. The two seniors knelt and shared a few minutes together.
“We put it all out there and it’s been a pleasure racing (with him),” Moore said. “Both of us are really passionate about (running) and every time we compete, we push each other.”
Going to different schools hasn’t stopped the duo from communicating and forming a friendship that started a couple years ago and has blossomed each year from running together at various meets during their prep careers.
Moore placed 21st Friday by navigating the 5,000-meter course at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in 16 minutes, 28 seconds — the highest area finisher in Iowa’s largest class — while West slid into the 64th slot, running 17:03.
“It’s just been fun competing back and forth with one another,” West said.
Sioux City North won its first state title in the sport by placing two in the top 5 to beat Dowling Catholic 75-83. Pleasant Valley finished 12th with 281 points.
It marks the first time in 10 years PV didn’t finish in the top five at state.
“We came to this meet nursing a lot of injuries,” Spartans coach Erik Belby said. “A couple other guys just didn’t rise to the occasion.”
Moore passed PV senior Kole Sommer in the final 700 meters, defeating him for the first time this season. Yet Moore wasn’t overly enthusiastic about the accomplishment.
“I try to take it as an individual thing, I respect all my competitors,” he said. “I don’t try to value where I’m at compared to someone else.”
West was in a giant pack the entire time, something he wasn’t accustomed to during his four years for the Lancers.
“That start was just insane,” West said. “I knew I had to just run my race and work hard.”
Sommer, coming off a Mississippi Athletic Conference individual title and a district championship, fell off after the opening 1½ miles to finish 50th in 16:50.
It was in stark contrast to the opening mile, during which the senior was running in the top 3, leading the chasing pack.
He fell into the middle of the pack right around the two mile mark. Then, before the final leg of the race, he slipped into the top 40 before crossing the line.
“First 400 felt really fast and I think my legs were feeling that toward the middle-end stages of the race,” Sommer said. “My legs felt like jello, couldn’t push like I normally can.”
PV junior Tarun Vedula placed 57th in 16:59, two places ahead of sophomore teammate Luke Knepp. However, the rest of the Spartans' low-five finished outside the top 80. The gap between the third and fourth runner in the lineup — Knepp and senior Grant Tebbe — was 21 seconds.
“Probably the toughest day we’ve had in 15 years,” Belby said. “Getting experience at the state meet is an important thing.”
The talent cupboard is far from bare for PV. Its group of eighth-graders won the junior high state meet and three of its top seven runners return next season.
“We finished 13th in 2005, then (starting) in 2006 we won it three years in a row. I think a lot of that is attributed to the beating we took in 2005,” Belby said. “I’m hoping we’ll use that as our mantra for next year.”
In Class 3A, Assumption senior TJ Fitzpatrick ran 17:58 to place outside the top 40 Friday afternoon in his first full season of cross country.
His coach, Ryan Buchanan, had nothing but positive things to say about the lone Q-C area qualifier in 3A.
“It’s been fun, he’s just a competitor,” Buchanan said. “Staying within his race, he kind of had to figure out how to race.”
