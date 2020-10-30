Bettendorf's Moore tops Q-C contingent at boys state cross country meet

“We came to this meet nursing a lot of injuries,” Spartans coach Erik Belby said. “A couple other guys just didn’t rise to the occasion.”

Moore passed PV senior Kole Sommer in the final 700 meters, defeating him for the first time this season. Yet Moore wasn’t overly enthusiastic about the accomplishment.

“I try to take it as an individual thing, I respect all my competitors,” he said. “I don’t try to value where I’m at compared to someone else.”

West was in a giant pack the entire time, something he wasn’t accustomed to during his four years for the Lancers.

“That start was just insane,” West said. “I knew I had to just run my race and work hard.”

Sommer, coming off a Mississippi Athletic Conference individual title and a district championship, fell off after the opening 1½ miles to finish 50th in 16:50.

It was in stark contrast to the opening mile, during which the senior was running in the top 3, leading the chasing pack.

He fell into the middle of the pack right around the two mile mark. Then, before the final leg of the race, he slipped into the top 40 before crossing the line.