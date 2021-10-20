Boleyn, Spartans thrive in state qualifier on home course

Grace Boleyn had more trepidation than usual for Wednesday's race.
Besides running in her first high school state-qualifying meet, the Pleasant Valley freshman was lined up against Ashlyn Keeney, an Iowa City Liberty senior who has had a decorated running career.
"I respect Keeney so much as a runner," Boleyn said. "I was terrified honestly in how it was going to go."
Apprehension turned into excitement for Boleyn after 5,000 meters at Crow Creek Park.
Boleyn grabbed the lead going up the "Exterminator" hill in the second mile and captured the Iowa Class 4A state qualifier in 18 minutes, 50 seconds — 12 seconds clear of Keeney, a multiple time state track & field and Drake Relays champion in distance events.
"I'm really happy how it went," Boleyn said. "I thought it was going to be a much closer race."
Top-ranked PV had four runners in the top 15 and won the 10-team meet in convincing fashion with 44 points. Iowa City High was second with 89 and Linn-Mar edged Iowa City Liberty and North Scott for the third and final state spot by a point, 105-106.
Lizzie McVey and Josie Case finished third and sixth, respectively, for the Spartans. Lydia Sommer had her best showing in weeks at 15th.
"We're all like best friends," Case said. "The confidence level is very high because we're always helping each other and picking each other up. Us being that close as a team, that's the big difference."
It was the third straight win for Boleyn and the fifth consecutive meet victory for the Spartans.
Boleyn clipped Keeney by five seconds for second place earlier this month at a meet in Waverly.
"Grace stuck with our race plan, stayed comfortable early and then used her strength over the distance of the race but also her strength with the hills," PV coach Jane Wheeler said. "For her to pull that far away was impressive as a coach to watch."
The Spartans are in position to claim their second state team title, first in nine years, next Friday in Fort Dodge. Wheeler believes there are probably four or five schools in contention for the championship.
"We have the potential to do it," Boleyn said. "This group is really special and we might be able to accomplish some great things."
Clinton's Camryn Sattler (fourth), North Scott's Faith Nead (fifth) and Bailey Boddicker (11th), Bettendorf's Emily See (ninth) and Hannah Beintema (14th) and Davenport Central's Lois Blackman (12th) qualified as individuals with top-15 finishes.
Sattler called it her best performance of the season.
"I had lots of confidence going into this race," she said. "My coaches this year have really focused on peaking at the right time towards the end of the season. My training came together.
"Last year, I was kind of mentally done with the season at this point. This year, I'm just getting in my zone. I'm ready to go to Fort Dodge and race."
Blackman will make her first state trip in her senior season.
"This was something I never imagined until this season," Blackman said. "It is a credit to all my teammates, coaches and the all the work I've put in, not only this year but over the years in track and cross country.
"This is really special."