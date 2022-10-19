Boys cross country: Bulldogs' Wakefield busts through; Spartans earn 20th straight state trip

Chase Wakefield has been agonizingly close to qualifying for the Iowa boys’ state cross country meet the past two years.

He fell two places and two seconds short in 2020. He was two places and about three seconds off the cutoff last year.

Even in a season hampered by injuries, the Bettendorf High School junior was determined to erase the past and toss aside any discomfort Wednesday afternoon at the Class 4A state qualifier.

Wakefield turned in his best performance of the year with a fourth-place finish in the 5,000-meter race at Crow Creek Park in 16 minutes, 32 seconds to qualify for next week’s state meet in Fort Dodge.

“It has been a long, angering season,” said Wakefield, who had tears in his eyes afterward. “Two years not qualifying, it felt amazing to show what I can do.

“I wasn’t going to let myself down this year, and I didn’t want to let my teammates down. I knew they needed a good run out of me and I knew I had it in me.”

Iowa City High, Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Prairie finished 1-2-3 to secure spots into the state field. City High totaled 35 points, followed by PV (54) and Prairie (66).

City High’s Ford Washburn, ranked second in the state and being recruited by some of the country’s top Division I programs, established a course record with his winning time of 15:25. Jacob Mumey was second in 15:49, the fastest time ever recorded by a Spartan at Crow Creek.

“(Ford) definitely helped pull me along at times,” Mumey said. “There are definitely spots on this course where you can struggle if you’re not there mentally. Seeing him 20 to 30 meters ahead, and having him in my sight, really gave me something to chase.”

It is the 20th straight year PV has qualified for state.

The Spartans did so without one of their regulars in Cam Gotto, who was sidelined with a back injury. Coach Erik Belby is hoping Gotto can return for the Oct. 29 state meet.

PV’s Andrew Miller, Max Sorgenfrey and Luke Knepp were separated by just two seconds in placing 11th, 12th and 13th.

“To me it means we’ve really developed a good all-around program,” Belby said of the extended streak. “Different kids have come each year, but we’ve still been able to reproduce solid results. That’s a tribute to the kids on the team, passing on that legacy to the guys that follow behind them.

“It comes down to the guys on the team getting the job done, preparing every year and buying into what we think it takes to be successful.”

Mumey topped former teammate Max Murphy’s mark by a second for the fastest PV performance at Crow Creek. Murphy, among the top runners at the University of Iowa now, was at the meet to watch his old team.

“Just a fiery competitor,” Belby said of his senior. “When Mumey was on the junior high team, he wasn’t turning heads. He sure is now. I hope our younger runners realize, if you’re willing to keep getting after it, put the time and energy in, you’ve got the chance to do some special things.”

Wakefield has battled issues with cramping and difficulty breathing in the past. He’s also had foot, hamstring and back ailments this fall that has hindered his training and performance.

He said Wednesday was the best he’s felt all season.

“I was going to be happy top 15,” Wakefield admitted. “But as I was running, I felt there was no need to hold myself back and sit in 15th place. I was going to push myself. If I die off, I die off. I just didn’t die off.”

Bettendorf freshman AJ Willey will join Wakefield at the state meet after placing 10th in 16:49.