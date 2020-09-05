Bulldogs' Beintema breaks free late to claim Spartan Challenge

Still, the win was a shot in the arm for Beintema. She beat six girls that finished in front of her at last year's Class 4A state meet, including Schmidt and Heikes who were in the top five.

"It is definitely a great boost of confidence, but I never want to underestimate these girls," Beintema said. "This is our home course and there is a bit of an advantage being able to train here."

Second-ranked Johnston had four finishers in the top eight to claim the team title with 33 points. No. 7 Dubuque Senior was second at 57, followed by No. 11 Bettendorf at 98.

Teammate Sammy Foht joined Beintema in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish in 20:58.

"Despite the nerves at the start, it was great to get out there and race again," Foht said. "To start as far back as I did, I was pleased to work my way up."

Freshman Emily See was 17th, but the Bulldogs had an 80-second separation between her and the No. 4 finisher.

Flynn believes that will dwindle as the season progresses.

"We anticipated there would be a gap, but if those girls continue to be patient and stay healthy, they'll close that gap," Flynn said. "They're all athletes and all competitors."