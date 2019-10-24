For the past three years, the Bettendorf girls cross country program has missed out on qualifying for the state meet with fourth-place finishes.
So when the 10th-ranked Bulldogs secured a third-place finish Thursday afternoon at the Class 4A state qualifier to earn a trip to Fort Dodge next week, the longtime coach struggled to find words and had tears in her eyes.
"This is one of the closest-knit teams I've coached," Flynn said. "It is special. This group deserves it so much.
"They run for each other and hold each other accountable."
Third-ranked Linn-Mar, powered by individual champion Micah Pollett, won the meet at Crow Creek Park with 26 points. Dubuque Hempstead was second with 45 points and Bettendorf finished with 74. Pleasant Valley was fourth at 102.
Bettendorf had sent three individuals to the state meet each of the past three seasons. This is the first time it has qualified as a team since 2015.
"This is what we've been wanting for so long," said Hannah Beintema, who was fourth overall in 19 minutes, 50 seconds. "After winning MAC, we knew this could be our year. So to achieve that goal after coming so close the past few years, it is great."
Flynn had the whole team travel to the state meet last year. She felt that experience invigorated her squad.
"I think it really motivated them and told them, 'Yes, if we put the work in and the summer miles, we can be here next November,'" Flynn said.
Bettendorf, with 20 seniors in the program and two in its top seven, increased its mileage and did more hill training during the summer to get over the threshold.
"They've worked all summer long for this goal," Flynn said. "It is a really good, hardworking group. It means a lot, not to me, but for them."
Sammy Foht was 12th and Sarah Schmidt took 15th for Bettendorf. The Bulldogs' second through sixth runners were separated by just 62 seconds.
"Everything has built up to this," Foht said. "There are stepping stones to reach this point, but this was the end goal."
Beintema won the conference meet a week ago. The sophomore had three girls to chase Thursday in Pollett, Hempstead's Hannah Brown and Linn-Mar's Jordyn Beck.
"I'd much rather have someone to chase than be the one being chased," Beintema said. "It gives you more motivation and always something to work toward in my race."
Davenport Central freshman Merin Crowder placed ninth to qualify as an individual. Crowder ran a personal-best 20:01 to become the school's first girls state qualifier in the 5,000 meters.
"This was the hardest race I've ever done," Crowder said. "It is crazy. It is exciting."
This is Crowder's first year running cross country. Neighbor and assistant coach Wendy Shaw talked Crowder into coming out.
"It was definitely hard at first because I was never used to running that much," Crowder said. "I had to find the right pace because I used to go out really, really fast. I'm finally getting it."
North Scott had two individual qualifiers in freshman Bailey Boddicker (13th, 20:13) and senior Abbi Lafrenz (14th, 20:13).
