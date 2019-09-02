They’ve gone the extra mile. Literally. They’ve placed a greater emphasis on hill workouts. They’ve focused on finishing races better.
The Bettendorf girls cross country team believes it has taken the necessary steps to change the script in late October.
For each of the past three seasons, the Bulldogs have placed fourth at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet, one spot from earning a trip to the state meet in Fort Dodge.
“After last year, it has been talked about more,” sophomore Hannah Beintema said. “We’ve set that as our main goal. If we keep with what we’re doing, it is an achievable goal for this year.”
The Bulldogs admit they don’t have a superstar. What they do have is a tight pack.
At last week’s season-opening meet in Iowa City, the difference between Bettendorf’s top runner and the seventh individual was 67 seconds. The gap between its top four was a meager 17 seconds.
“We’re definitely more prepared than we were at the beginning of the season last year,” senior Madison Temple said. “We have multiple girls that can run together at the front instead of working our way from the back. It’ll be important to stay together and push one another in races.”
Bettendorf hasn’t qualified for state as a team since its third-place finish in 2015.
Still, it has state-meet experience sprinkled on its roster.
Temple has qualified as an individual the past two years. Beintema and junior Sarah Schmidt made it last year with top-15 finishes at the state qualifier.
They want the whole team to come along this fall.
“To bring all of us would be such a different experience,” Temple said. “I’m excited to see what that can feel like. That’s our goal for this season.”
Coach Erin Flynn's squad has done the work.
The team upped its training from 200 to 250 miles over the summer.
“I feel more energized and feel like I have more stamina than last year,” Schmidt said. “The paces have been faster over the summer.”
There has been more hill training. There has been more time devoted to speed workouts and having a stronger kick at the conclusion of a race.
“It has been a little more intense than it was last year at this time,” Beintema said.
Schmidt said attacking the hills was a weakness for her in the past.
"You don't want to quit, but it is hard going up those," she noted. "You need that extra motivation. By putting in that work over the summer, it has helped our team get over that."
Bettendorf wasn’t ranked in the preseason by the Iowa High School Track and Field and Cross Country coaches.
The Bulldogs did open some eyes with their win in the opener. They scored 41 points to beat Iowa City Liberty (54), Class 2A top-ranked Williamsburg (65) and 4A 12th-ranked Iowa City West (73).
“It felt super good to have that confidence right away,” junior Sami Foht said. “We’ve been training hard all summer and to see it pay off right away was rewarding.”
Without a front-runner, that tight pack will be critical in the bigger meets.
Beintema was the Bulldogs' top finisher at the Ashton course in Iowa City in 20 minutes, 54 seconds. Foht and Temple crossed in 21:08 and Schmidt in 21:11.
Schmidt said a tight pack motivates the individual and each teammate.
"You're all working together as one," she noted. "There isn't one star on the team."
Despite having girls in three different grade levels among their top seven, the Bulldogs have forged a close bond off the course as well.
The team traveled to Maquoketa earlier this summer for a day to explore. It has done other random activities to draw closer.
"I look forward to coming to practice every day," Beintema said. "I like the physical aspect (of cross country), but the team is what really makes it enjoyable.
"We've gotten super close in the past year."
The Bulldogs get a better handle on where they stand Saturday at the Pleaant Valley Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park, the location of the state-qualifying meet.
The next six weeks are a build-up to the championship season -- the Mississippi Athletic Conference, state-qualifying and state meets.
"Our coaches try to push us to think forward," Schmidt said. "The upcoming races are important, but MAC, (state-qualifier) and state are our big focuses.
"We were so close last year, so there is a lot of motivation to get there. With the improvements we've made, we can get to where we want to be in the end."