Cal-Wheat defending state champ Steines shines in her return

DEWITT — Noelle Steines couldn’t resist.

The returning Class 1A state champion ran in cross country competition on Thursday at the Jim Hetrick Invitational for the first time in 2022 after a knee injury had held her out.

The Calamus-Wheatland sophomore had planned to wait at least until the Tri-Rivers Conference meet next week or even the state qualifier in two weeks.

“I decided this morning at breakfast that I was going to run this meet,” she said about returning for the the race at DeWitt’s Grace Lutheran Camp. “Up until then, I was going to wait until next week.”

But for Steines, there was no time like the present. And she got plenty of encouragement from the crowd.

Steines covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 19.4 seconds to take first place. She beat runner-up Dylan Moeller of Davenport Central by nearly 10 seconds.

“It felt so good to be back out there,” Steines said. “Whoever said, ‘Welcome back’ to me as I was coming down the home stretch, that just made my race. I’m so happy to be back. I felt so fresh and there was no pain at all.

“I had a good base going this summer. But the night after I ran five miles, I dislocated my knee cap. I was really scared there would be nerve damage and I would have trouble running again. But I was super lucky it was just the knee cap.”

Moeller, a sophomore as well, ran a personal best time of 19:28.5.

“I knew there was going to tough competition,” Steines said. “I really wanted to get back out there and race against Dylan.”

Steines and Moeller were even for about the first half of the race, but Steines’ lead grew larger as the race went on.

West junior Kyle Daily took third (19:51.5), though none of the teams that produced the top three individuals placed in the top six in the team score. Monticello won the girls team competition with 77 points. Clear Creek Amana edged North Scott for second place by a point, 86-87.

North Scott was also third on the boys side, though the Lancers produced the top individual in Nik Davis, whose winning time of 16:56.8 won it by almost six seconds over Prince of Peace senior Marcus Blount, who checked in at 17:02.4. CCA’s Brock Hilsman was third (17:12.4).

“We had a bottle-neck start and I got trapped immediately,” Davis said. “I kind of got a little mad about it, so I went out and passed them all and stuck with it.”

Bettendorf’s boys team posted the low score of 77. The Bulldogs were led by a fourth-place effort by freshman A.J. Willey (17:20.1).

The CCA boys were second with 81 and North Scott third (86).

“It’s a hard (course),” Davis said. “But with all the support, all the people here, it’s a lot easier to give it your all. (The crowd) here really makes you up. If you get trapped in your mind out there, all these people here get you going again.

“Everyone was yelling at me the whole time, it’s really nice to have that. I was going to go easier since we have (the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet) next Thursday, but I decided to go, I didn’t really care.”