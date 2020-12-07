Camanche running standout signs with UNI

Then last month, Darsidan took a visit to the campus in Cedar Falls to meet several of his future teammates and tour the facilities.

“I always felt a connection to UNI and always felt they were the front runner,” said Darsidan, whose personal-best is 15 minutes, 54 seconds for 5,000 meters. “After going up there that last time, I knew it was the right decision to make.”

Division III Wartburg College and Simpson University were his other finalists.

Darsidan plans to run anywhere from 800 meters to 3,000 in track. After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his junior track and field season, he is eager to get back on the oval this spring.

“After having my struggles this past cross country season and then last year being canceled, I’m building up to have a crazy year on the track and show I’m still one of the best runners in the state,” Darsidan said.

Darsidan had some breathing difficulties during the cross country season. Doctors still are trying to determine what caused that. After taking the last several weeks off, Darsidan is playing basketball this winter for Camanche.