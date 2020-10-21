Class 2A/1A Iowa state-qualifying cross country outlook

The Class 1A and 2A coed state-qualifying cross country meets will be held Thursday afternoon across Iowa. In 1A, the top two teams and fastest 10 individuals at each site qualify for the state meet in Fort Dodge. The top three teams and top 15 individuals head to state in 2A.

Here is a look at the three locations holding meets involving local schools.

Class 2A

at Jesup

Basics: Thursday (girls race, 4 p.m.; boys race, 4:30 p.m.)

Teams to watch: The Tipton boys begin their quest for a third consecutive state championship. Coach Eric Walsh's team is ranked second in the state and finished second last week at the River Valley Conference meet behind 3A Monticello. No. 11 North Fayette Valley, No. 12 Waukon and host Jesup likely are Tipton's biggest challengers. ... The girls side features three top-10 teams in No. 3 Tipton, No. 6 Jesup and No. 9 Starmont. Crestwood and North Fayette Valley could challenge for one of the top three spots.