Class 2A/1A Iowa state-qualifying cross country outlook

The Class 1A and 2A coed state-qualifying cross country meets will be held Thursday afternoon across Iowa. In 1A, the top two teams and fastest 10 individuals at each site qualify for the state meet in Fort Dodge. The top three teams and top 15 individuals head to state in 2A.
Here is a look at the three locations holding meets involving local schools.
Class 2A
at Jesup
Basics: Thursday (girls race, 4 p.m.; boys race, 4:30 p.m.)
Teams to watch: The Tipton boys begin their quest for a third consecutive state championship. Coach Eric Walsh's team is ranked second in the state and finished second last week at the River Valley Conference meet behind 3A Monticello. No. 11 North Fayette Valley, No. 12 Waukon and host Jesup likely are Tipton's biggest challengers. ... The girls side features three top-10 teams in No. 3 Tipton, No. 6 Jesup and No. 9 Starmont. Crestwood and North Fayette Valley could challenge for one of the top three spots.
Individuals to watch: Tipton senior Caleb Shumaker, a third-place finisher at last year's 2A state meet, is the runaway favorite here. Shumaker has four wins this season and was second to Bellevue's Brady Griebel at the conference meet. Tipton's Cody Bohlmann and Ty Nichols should be in the hunt for top-five finishes along with Northeast senior Thomas Machande. ... In the girls race, Jesup junior Amanda Treptow and freshman Clare Wright are the favorites on their home course. Senior Kallie Wallick and freshmen Alivia Edens and Rebecca Hinderaker pace Tipton.
at Williamsburg
Basics: Thursday (girls race, 4 p.m.; boys race, 4:30 p.m.)
Teams to watch: Danville-New London, which has held the top spot in the 2A rankings for most of the season, headlines the boys field along with sixth-ranked Mid-Prairie and eighth-ranked Williamsburg. ... The girls division features the top-two ranked teams in 2A with Mid-Prairie and Williamsburg. Camanche, Louisa-Muscatine, West Liberty and Wilton are the locals in this qualifier.
Individuals to watch: It will be mighty difficult for the Camanche boys to break into the top three, but the Indians have two individuals favored to get through in defending state champion Dylan Darsidan and sophomore Andrew Butt. Darsidan will have to contend with Danville-New London's duo of Ty Carr and Alex Julian along with Mid-Prairie's Jamison Stutzman. ... The girls field is loaded with five of the state's top six individuals, highlighted by Mid-Prairie's Danielle Hostetler along with Sydney and Jaden Yoder. Wilton's Charlotte Brown is the top local girl in the field.
Class 1A
at Cascade
Basics: Thursday (girls race, 4 p.m.; boys race, 4:30 p.m.)
Teams to watch: Bellevue, Cascade and Calamus-Wheatland are the ranked boys teams in this qualifier at Nos. 4, 13 and 15, respectively. Hudson is just outside the rankings. ... Third-ranked Hudson and ninth-ranked Clinton Prince of Peace lead the girls division. Hudson placed second at last year's state meet and Prince of Peace is vying for back-to-back trips to Fort Dodge.
Individuals to watch: Bellevue senior Brady Griebel and Calamus-Wheatland senior Chase Knoche are the top contenders for the boys crown. Griebel, a state runner-up in 2A last year, won the River Valley Conference title last week. Knoche is looking to run at state for the fourth straight year. Prince of Peace sophomore Marcus Blount and Cal-Wheat senior Magnus Sands should be in the hunt for top-five finishes. ... Hudson's Addison Grady is the highest-ranked individual in the girls field at No. 11.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!