Despite placing three runners in the top 15, the Assumption girls fell just outside the top three at the Solon Class 3A state qualifier Thursday.
The Knights placed fourth at a balanced meet at which 30 points separated the top five teams. Assumption's 87 points were six shy of Grinnell for the final team qualifying spot. Solon won with 68 points and Center Point-Urbana took the other team spot.
Assumption's top trio did qualify for state, however, led by Taylor Quick's sixth place finish in 19:52.0. Laney Fitzpatrick and Morgan Jennings finished seven seconds apart — 20:21.9 and 20:28.9 — to capture 12th and 13th place and qualify.
Central DeWitt, which finished sixth in the team standings, also will be sending a runner to state as Carly Small edged Fitzpatrick for 11th in 20:19.8.
Maquoketa finished 10th in the team standings.
Two Assumption boys also will be headed to state as individuals after seniors Chris Guise and Mike Straub led the Knights to a sixth place team finish with 148 points. Clear Creek-Amana won with 39.
Guise finished ninth in 16:43.0 and Straub grabbed the last qualifying spot, taking 15th in 17:22.3.
The Central DeWitt boys finished 10th in the team standings.
4A
Muskies fall short of qualifying: Rylee Blake ran a team-best 21:30 to finish 28th at the Cedar Falls state qualifier, but she and her fellow Muskies failed to qualify for the state meet Thursday.
The Muskie girls finished eighth with 227 points.
The Muscatine boys finished ninth, with Logan Kirchner topping the Muskies with a 17:43 to finish 33rd.
2A
Tipton boys dominate qualifier: Tipton captured six of the top nine places on its way to a team title at the North Fayette Valley boys state qualifier Thursday.
The Tigers' Caleb Schumaker topped Bellevue's Brady Griebel 16:27 to 16:36 to take the individual title.
The next five Tipton runners finished within 15 seconds of each other: Jackson Edens (4th, 17:17), Trent Pelzer (6th, 17:27), Cody Bohlmann (7th, 17:29), Landan Hill (8th, 17:32) and Andrew Olseen (9th, 17:32).
Led by a third place finish from Dylan Darsidan (16:44) and an 11th from Dodson Melchiori (17:35), Camanche grabbed the third team qualifying spot at the meet.
Bellevue finished seventh but qualified Griebel as an individual.
Tipton also qualified its girls team, as its 92 points was good for third behind Starmont (43) and Wakon (60).
The Tigers were led by Kallie Wallick's 21:00, fourth-place showing with Alyssa Mente (7th, 21:13) also placing in the top 10.
Bellevue will be sending two girls to state as Gabby Williamson placed eighth in 21:25 and Delaney Dunne took 12th in 21:36.
Hilgendorf second for Northeast: While the Northeast boys fell 25 points shy of the final team qualifying spot at the Williamsburg qualifier Thursday, it will be sending two to state, led by Andrew Hilgendorf.
The senior took second in 16:47, eight seconds back of Davis County's Kenny Cronin.
Thomas Machande is also state-bound from Northeast after his 17:41 was good for 10th.
West Liberty will be sending Ashton Burroughs, who placed ninth in 17:31.
The Northeast and West Liberty girls squads will also have representatives at the meet.
West Liberty's Jimena Fierro took fourth in 19:41, followed one second later by Northeast's Cenady Soenksen in fifth. Northeast finished sixth in the team standings.
1A
Cal-Wheat boys take team, individual titles: Coming off a runner-up finish last season, the Calamus-Wheatland boys are headed back to the state meet.
Led by Chase Knoche's individual win, Cal-Wheat finished with 51 team points, 24 clear of second-place Pekin at the 1A Iowa City Regina qualifier.
Knoche cruised to the win, with his 16:53.81 more than 25 seconds better than his closest competitor. Chandler Gannon (6th, 17:38.65) and Magnus Sands (9th, 17:54.59) also placed in the top 10 and Brett McCartt's 18:03.43 was good for 13th for Cal-Wheat.
Wapello, Wilton and Columbus all finished in the top 10 at the 23-team meet, taking sixth through eighth places. Wilton's Zach Hein (4th, 17:21.62) and Wapello's Aiden Housman (7th, 17:42.17) will both be headed to state as individuals.
Joining them will be two other area runners. Clinton Prince of Peace's Marcus Blount finished 10th in 17:55.78 and Easton Valley's Aiden Gruver took 12th in 18:00.06.
On the girls side, Prince of Peace edged Central Elkader, 117-134, for the final team qualifying spot behind team champ Regina.
Sophie Griffin led Prince of Peace with a fifth place finish in 21:19.14.
North Cedar, which finished eighth, will send two girls to state. Hunter Jones finished ninth in 21:22.46 and Kiley Chapman took 15th in 21:35.65.