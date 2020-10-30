D'Antico leads PV girls cross country to eighth at state

That pack broke off in a hurry on the biggest stage.

Laney Fitzpatrick, the lone senior in the Knights' top-seven, placed 24th in 20:01, but the rest of their low-five didn’t finish inside the top 35 and it led to a ninth-place finish in the team race with 234 points.

“I definitely think we didn’t perform as well as we wanted to,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m just really glad to get here. We did our best.”

It didn’t help matters when one of their consistent runners, Adrianne Latham, was golf carted to the green medical tent after she dropped out halfway in. She left the tent not putting any pressure on her right foot.

“It wasn’t as close as we’d like,” Knights coach Ryan Buchanan said. “We always preach we want them spread as close together as possible. There’s a lot of great teams here. It’s hard to say the what-ifs.”

Still, the other six in the lineup return next year. After getting that first taste of Fort Dodge, Fitzpatrick expects big things from the group in 2021.

“That can be a bit overwhelming, it got to us this race,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a year to get the experience and next year, they’ll be a lot stronger and ready.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0