D'Antico leads PV girls cross country to eighth at state

FORT DODGE, Iowa — For someone who finished one place from all-state honors Friday morning, Pleasant Valley sophomore Bella D’Antico was far from disappointed.
Her tone of voice through a multi-colored faced mask exemplified the progress she has made, along with the Spartans.
Coming off Mississippi Athletic Conference and regional championships, PV continued to stay hot with an eighth-place finish in the Class 4A team race at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course with 214 points. The Spartans' low-five all placed inside the top 80.
“I feel like I gave it my all; I can’t control how other people race. I’m proud of myself and my effort,” said D’Antico, who was 16th in a 5,000-meter personal best 19 minutes, 11 seconds. “It was over in such a blur. Three miles never felt so fast.”
Bettendorf, led by junior Hannah Beintema’s 18th-place finish, was 11th with 240 points.
“I’m happy with the pace. I feel like I could’ve done a little bit better time wise,” Beintema said. “I’m very proud, they’ve all worked so hard this year.”
PV, which came into the state meet ranked 12th, placed above three top-10 teams — No. 5 Waukee, No. 8 Ankeny and No. 10 Indianola — along with No. 11 Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Not too shabby considering the entire starting lineup was running at state for the first time. Six of the top seven return next fall.
“For this atmosphere, it was pretty good ...,” Spartans coach Jane Wheeler said. “But it wasn’t our perfect pack day.”
Lizzie McVey crossed the line in 29th in a time of 19:36, but what put PV over the top was its No. 4 runner Lexi Minard.
The freshman was ahead of the fourth runner from Waukee and Prairie by 10 and 12 places, respectively.
“We really moved up,” D’Antico said. “That’s a very strong aspect of our team.”
Beintema ran 19:20 to lead the Bulldogs, but the gap between her and senior Sammy Foht was 29 seconds. The gap between freshman Emily See and the fourth runner, Maya Williams, was 48 seconds.
“I think part of it may have to do with our training, we were training in separate packs for most of the year,” Beintema said.
Davenport West freshman Kylie Daily broke her own school record with a time of 19:42, good for 35th place.
“It was fun,” Daily said. “It was hard to pass because there were so many people.”
Fellow freshman Camryn Sattler of Clinton finished 55th in 20 minutes flat while North Scott’s Bailey Boddicker, a sophomore, placed 71st in 20:16.
Assumption, moving to fourth in the latest Class 3A team rankings, required a strong pack to finish top-5 in its last three meets.
That pack broke off in a hurry on the biggest stage.
Laney Fitzpatrick, the lone senior in the Knights' top-seven, placed 24th in 20:01, but the rest of their low-five didn’t finish inside the top 35 and it led to a ninth-place finish in the team race with 234 points.
“I definitely think we didn’t perform as well as we wanted to,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m just really glad to get here. We did our best.”
It didn’t help matters when one of their consistent runners, Adrianne Latham, was golf carted to the green medical tent after she dropped out halfway in. She left the tent not putting any pressure on her right foot.
“It wasn’t as close as we’d like,” Knights coach Ryan Buchanan said. “We always preach we want them spread as close together as possible. There’s a lot of great teams here. It’s hard to say the what-ifs.”
Still, the other six in the lineup return next year. After getting that first taste of Fort Dodge, Fitzpatrick expects big things from the group in 2021.
“That can be a bit overwhelming, it got to us this race,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a year to get the experience and next year, they’ll be a lot stronger and ready.”
