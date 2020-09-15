Darsidan's kick leads to win at North Scott Invitational

“I might have gotten ahead of myself mentally,” West said. “Once we turned in (for the homestretch), his kick was like he’s on a full tank of gas. It was crazy, a lot of respect for him and how fast he went.

“Today was a great day for me. I need to race with this mentality I have every single race.”

Bettendorf, with five runners in the top 10, captured first place among the nine schools with 36 points. North Scott was second at 55, followed by Davenport Central (91) and Clinton (120).

Seniors Layton Pribyl and Carter Wolf were sixth and eighth, respectively, for the Bulldogs.

Moore said it was a confidence-building win for Bettendorf, which has designs of qualifying for the state meet later this fall.

“Last year we came up a little bit short, but we were closer than the year before and much closer than my freshman year,” Moore said. “It is just building those pieces between now and the district meet.

“This is what we’ve been training for, especially the hills and finishing workouts strong. If you want to go to state, the time really doesn’t matter. It is all about place, so we focus on that and the mentality of picking that guy off in front of you. Today is proof we can do it.”