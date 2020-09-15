Darsidan's kick leads to win at North Scott Invitational

ELDRIDGE — When Owen West made his move and snatched the lead with less than a half-mile remaining in Tuesday afternoon’s cross country race, Dylan Darsidan did not panic.
A middle distance standout in track, Darsidan has plenty of confidence in his finishing ability.
“I’ve always trusted my kick,” the Camanche senior said. “It is what has been able to set me apart.”
The reigning Iowa Class 2A state champion, Darsidan used a strong close in the final 300 meters to pass West and take first place in the North Scott Invitational at Scott County Park.
Darsidan finished the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 50 seconds. North Scott's West was second at 16:56 and Bettendorf’s Nick Moore placed third in 17:26.
“When he made a move on me, I had a choice to let up early and let him take it or keep fighting,” Darsidan said. “It was a big test for me mentally to stay in the race, trust myself and push through at the end.
“I was able to trust my kick and it worked out for me.”
West admitted he might have pushed the envelope too soon.
After closing the gap on Darsidan in the second mile, West decided to make the pass around the 2.5-mile mark. He held the lead until Darsidan found another gear as they approached the closing chute.
“I might have gotten ahead of myself mentally,” West said. “Once we turned in (for the homestretch), his kick was like he’s on a full tank of gas. It was crazy, a lot of respect for him and how fast he went.
“Today was a great day for me. I need to race with this mentality I have every single race.”
Bettendorf, with five runners in the top 10, captured first place among the nine schools with 36 points. North Scott was second at 55, followed by Davenport Central (91) and Clinton (120).
Seniors Layton Pribyl and Carter Wolf were sixth and eighth, respectively, for the Bulldogs.
Moore said it was a confidence-building win for Bettendorf, which has designs of qualifying for the state meet later this fall.
“Last year we came up a little bit short, but we were closer than the year before and much closer than my freshman year,” Moore said. “It is just building those pieces between now and the district meet.
“This is what we’ve been training for, especially the hills and finishing workouts strong. If you want to go to state, the time really doesn’t matter. It is all about place, so we focus on that and the mentality of picking that guy off in front of you. Today is proof we can do it.”
Darsidan has battled some hamstring issues this fall, but his times are still faster than what he was logging at this point a year ago.
For him, it is all about building for the postseason in late October and making a run at a second straight championship.
“I’ve had some really good training,” Darsidan said. “I feel like I’m in a good spot, running faster than I was at this point last year. To not be at 100%, I feel I’ve got a lot more strength to build up. By the end of the year, I’m going to be in a much better spot.”
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-001
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-002
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-003
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-004
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-005
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-006
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-007
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-008
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-009
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-010
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-011
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-012
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-013
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-014
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-015
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-016
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-017
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-018
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-019
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-020
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-021
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-022
091520-qc-spt-ns-xc-invite-023
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!