LONG GROVE — The Iowa City Liberty girls cross country team had the top three finishers at Tuesday's North Scott Invitational but the host Lancers had the depth to take home the championship.
On the strength of pack running, the Lancers placed all five of their scoring runners in the top 10 during the race at Scott County Park to overcome Liberty's dominance at the top to win the event with 34 team points. Liberty (36), Bettendorf (60), Central DeWitt (114) and Davenport Central (136) rounded out the top five at the 3.1-mile event.
Bettendorf, which was not originally scheduled to take part in this event, dropped in to claim the plaque by winning the boys event behind the top two finishes of James Baker and Nick Moore. North Scott (60), Liberty (79), Clinton (101) and Davenport North (128) were among the team leaders.
For the Lady Lancers, this was a bit of payback as Liberty had barely beaten North Scott at an event earlier in the season.
"At the Iowa City event, they beat us by four points so we were out to get them today," Lancers senior Sommer Clydesdale said. "And it is our home course, so we had to give it our all to win our own event."
Chloe Engelkes, who is in her first season running cross country, led the Lancers' effort, coming in fourth overall in 21 minutes, 3 seconds. Clydesdale was on her heels, taking fifth in 21:10. Abbi Lafrenz (21:15) was seventh followed by Presley Case (21:31) in eighth place and Zoe Warm (22:03) in tenth for the home team.
The exact one minute split between all the Lancer runners help offset Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney (first overall, 18:27), Camille Mac (second, 20:02) and McKenzie Logan (third, 20:26).
"We've really been working on staying together as a team, especially out here on our home course," Clydesdale said. "We try to pack run as much as we can and I think that really helped us today."
North Scott coach Amy Knoche said it was great effort by the entire team and may actually help push the Lancers into the state rankings as a team.
"It is exciting and I am ecstatic for our kids," Knoche said of the win. "It is always a goal in your home meet to do well so any time you beat a team that is ranked (Liberty was No. 12), that is a feather in your cap."
The Bettendorf boys did not make things as exciting as the girls race as the Bulldogs finished with 26 team points and North Scott was a distant second at 60. Baker won the race in 17:25 and Moore was 15 seconds behind him.
Kyler Castro (18:02) was sixth, Brendan Scott (18:07) took seventh and Ian Silva (18:18) was tenth for the Dogs, who posted solid splits to claim the win. Baker said it was just nice to get out and compete against other teams as some of the bigger races early in the season have been lost to inclement weather.
"We have not had a week in two weeks or so and we did not know that we were even running until Thursday," Baker said. "It was fortunate to get out here and it felt pretty good to get back to racing. We talked about just packing up and working together and I am really happy with how the team performed today."
The Lancer boys were led by Jackson Schrock who took third in 17:43. Chase Porter (17:56) was fifth, Max Adkisson (18:38) claimed 14th place, Gabe Jensen (19:05) crossed in 18th and Bryce Golden (19:08) was 20th to round out the scoring.
Davenport North's Matt Dibbern was fourth overall in 17:53 and Maquoketa's Tyler Meyeres (18:12) was ninth. Clinton's Noah Smith (18:38) was 15th and Central DeWitt's Noah Mullin (18:59) was 16th.
In the girls race, Bettendorf's Madison Temple took sixth in 21:13 and teammate Sarah Schmidt (21:44) was ninth. Central DeWitt's Kyleen Irwin came in 11th in a time of 22:09.