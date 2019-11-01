TIPTON, Iowa — Jackson Edens had nobody in the Green Mountain-Garwin boys cross country program last season who could push him in workouts.
A Class 1A school located about 15 miles northeast of Marshalltown, Edens was an individual state qualifier the past two seasons. The Wolverines had little else for cross country.
So when his father landed a new job at John Deere in the Quad-Cities this past summer, the family had to find a new school district for their children.
Edens saw an opportunity at Tipton, even if came at the expense of not being the team's No. 1 runner.
"It has been really different," Edens said. "I've gone from literally one of the worst teams in the state to the best team in the state.
"I'm not the fastest kid on the team anymore, but it is way better being part of a team like this."
With Edens, top-ranked Caleb Shumaker and three other seniors, Tipton goes into Saturday's state cross country meet in Fort Dodge as the overwhelming favorite in Class 2A.
The Tigers won their first state championship in 43 years last year. They have a chance to bring home consecutive state titles for the first time in program history.
"On the bus ride home from state last year, we were already deciding what we were going to do this year," Shumaker said. "It has just been a laser focus in what our goals are for the team."
That's before Tipton knew Edens would join the program.
Edens, a senior, has fit in well with a team which returned five of its top seven runners.
He was sixth at the River Valley Conference meet (third finisher for Tipton) and fourth at last week's district meet (team's second runner).
"Every practice is a race," Edens said. "There is never a day that is dull. These guys like to mess around, something I wasn't exactly used to. I was a serious runner at (GMG), but now that I'm here, I feel a lot more relaxed and joke around with the guys."
The separation between Shumaker, the district champion, and Tipton's seventh runner was 1 minute and 36 seconds last week in West Union.
Tipton had six of the top nine finishers to win by 90 points over North Fayette Valley.
"As soon as we left Fort Dodge last year, we kind of said, 'This feels good, let's do it again,'" coach Eric Walsh said. "We immediately went back to work.
"Once this season started, we weren't state champions anymore. This season is a different animal, but from the first day, they've treated it with hard work and done everything we've needed to do so far."
Trent Pelzer, Cody Bohlmann, Landan Hill, Andrew Olseen and AJ Thumma comprise the rest of Tipton's lineup.
Other than a second-place finish to Iowa City Liberty at a meet in Iowa City early in the season, Tipton doesn't have a blemish on its record.
It has been ranked No. 1 since the preseason rankings came out in August. It handled third-ranked Monticello by 39 points at the RVC meet two weeks ago.
"We enjoy having that target," Hill said. "We're a very confident team."
Olseen admits there are moments that confidence goes too far.
"There are times some of us might get beat by certain individuals and it makes us realize we could get second or third at state if we're not taking it seriously," Olseen said. "Coach has instilled that in us.
"It is important we remain humble and do what our goal is and give everything we've got."
The Tigers have been able to balance fun and seriousness this season.
As Pelzer drove into practice Thursday, he was honking the horn. The team had a scavenger hunt during its workout.
"We're a pretty goofy group and kind of all over the place," Hill said. "We don't take much serious except for running. It helps a lot when you joke with your teammates and make them better while also getting a serious point across."
With temperatures expected to be in the 30s at Fort Dodge's Lakeside Golf Course, Tipton realizes nothing is a guarantee.
Still, the Tigers believe another championship trophy can return home with them if they run to their potential.
"This just didn't happen the last two years," Shumaker said. "It has been happening since middle school. We knew if we stuck together, we were going to do special things in high school.
"It would mean the world to win another one."