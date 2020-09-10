Experienced Bulldogs 'hungry to race'

Bettendorf had a frontrunner in Hannah Beintema last season. It also relied on a tight pack to claim a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship and qualify for the state meet.
Like most cross country teams, the Bulldogs aren’t exactly sure how that pack will look this fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to adjust. Bettendorf had limited summer team activities and less pack running in the opening month of practice because of social distancing efforts.
“We’re a big pack running team, so it is hard to motivate each other when we’re spread apart,” senior Sarah Schmidt said. “I haven’t been as motivated as everyone else to run this summer because it is difficult when you’re by yourself the majority of the time.”
The Bulldogs have been divided into pods for their training. There are three or four individuals, at most, running together.
It might not necessarily be the most talented team that hoists a championship trophy later this fall. It might be the program that had the most inner drive during the spring and summer months.
“As the season progresses, it is definitely going to show those that had self-motivation and stuck with it when it was hard,” Beintema said. “It is going to draw those people out from those who let it slide.”
While self-drive is important, Schmidt said it is vital to keep the sport enjoyable.
“I’m a big person on making it fun for everyone to come and run,” she said. “Running is looked at as not a fun sport and not very enjoyable, but I like to make it fun for everybody involved.”
Bettendorf has plenty of reason for optimism.
Beintema and senior Sami Foht, the top two finishers at last year’s conference meet, return. So too does Schmidt and a quartet of juniors — Ella Schmit, Sarah DeFauw, Amanda Scott and Ashlynn Whitcanack. Scott was the MAC sophomore champion and Whitcanack claimed the junior varsity race last year.
Coach Erin Flynn’s team also has an influx of freshmen. Emily See, third at last year’s Washburn Classic (middle school state meet in Ankeny), appears to be ready to contribute immediately. She has been training with Beintema and Foht.
“We have a very solid top seven to top 10,” Beintema said.
Beintema and Foht averaged anywhere from 30 to 40 miles a week during the offseason. Foht ran with her sister frequently. Beintema trained with a former teammate.
“It was completely different, getting myself motivated,” Foht said. “It is total mental toughness on who wanted to train this summer and improve. It has been hard, but I like running.”
The Bulldogs began their season Saturday morning in the Pleasant Valley Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park.
“(Our kids) are hungry to race after no track season,” Flynn said.
Other than an indoor meet or two in March before the track and field season was wiped out, it has been almost 10 months since many of the runners have participated in a race.
“I haven’t raced since March,” Foht said. “I’m a little more anxious and how it is going to feel to actually race 3.1 miles again."
The environment at meets is expected to have a different feel.
There will be no hugging, handshakes or fist bumps. There will be smaller fields at most invitationals. Post-race awards ceremonies will be eliminated in most instances. Spectators are encouraged to leave once the race is completed.
“It will be a little bit of a different vibe — wearing masks, being socially distant and not as many spectators," Beintema said.
The actual race?
“I feel like the starts are going to be different,” Beintema said. “On one hand, it might be a little easier because you don’t have a lot of people you’re trying to pass."
Bettendorf believes it can duplicate many of its same goals from last season and factor into the top 10 at the state meet.
The Bulldogs start the season 11th in Class 4A, the only MAC school ranked and sixth among programs in eastern Iowa.
“If we work hard, we can definitely keep our name out there as a team to look out for," Beintema said.
Schmidt said it is imperative for the Bulldogs to keep their eyes on the bigger prize.
“We need to keep our goals and sights set on the future,” Schmidt remarked. “Even though we might not be where we want to be right now, we can get there throughout the season and be there by the end.”
