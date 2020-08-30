Experienced Bulldogs 'hungry to race'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf had a frontrunner in Hannah Beintema last season. It also relied on a tight pack to claim a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship and qualify for the state meet.

Like most cross country teams, the Bulldogs aren’t exactly sure how that pack will look this fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to adjust. Bettendorf had limited summer team activities and less pack running in the opening month of practice because of social distancing efforts.

“We’re a big pack running team, so it is hard to motivate each other when we’re spread apart,” senior Sarah Schmidt said. “I haven’t been as motivated as everyone else to run this summer because it is difficult when you’re by yourself the majority of the time.”

The Bulldogs have been divided into pods for their training. There are three or four individuals, at most, running together.

It might not necessarily be the most talented team that hoists a championship trophy later this fall. It might be the program that had the most inner drive during the spring and summer months.