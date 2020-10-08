Final half-mile push sparks Knoche in stacked boys field

DEWITT — For over 2 1/2 miles Thursday, the leading pack of Calamus-Wheatland's Chase Knoche, Clear Creek-Amana's Brandon Barker and Camanche's Dylan Darsidan were within a step of each other.
In the final half-mile at the Jim Hetrick Invitational, Knoche found an extra kick.
The senior separated himself from Barker and Darsidan to claim the 5,000-meter boys race at Grace Lutheran Camp in 16 minutes, 32.31 seconds. That sets a personal best for Knoche at that course.
"I knew they would be on my heels. I knew I could go with what I had left, I had faith I could keep it up," Knoche said. "This is how we make our mark."
Monticello squeaked past the Clippers 68-69 to win the Class 3A/4A team title. Northeast won the Class 1A/2A team trophy by five points (26-31) over the Indians.
The field in the boys race had seven runners in the latest individual rankings by the IATC. Knoche called it the strongest field his Warriors' squad has faced all season.
"We don't usually see this much quality competition," he said. "Great time to start right before the postseason."
Darsidan admitted he went out faster than he would've liked.
"I was feeling good, might as well try it out and stay with that front pack," Darsidan said. "Usually, I'm right up there with those guys. The hill on the back took the energy out of me."
Yet both feel confident in their quests to win a state title in their respective classes by the end of the month.
"I still got a little more to give, keep working hard and giving it my all," Darsidan said.
North Scott placed third in the team race with 83 points, 11 clear of fourth place Muscatine and 14 past fifth place Davenport Assumption.
Owen West (7th, 17:19) and Chase Porter (10th, 17:35) paced the Lancers in what they called not their worst performance, but not their best either.
The third- through fifth-place runners for North Scott finished between 24 and 64 seconds behind Porter.
"We've been working that the past couple of weeks, trying to build off each other during the races and pass people together," Porter said. "We got separated at the start, little bit rough for our overall score. We want our top-5 as close as possible."
Clinton Prince of Peace's Marcus Blount was the fastest underclassmen as the sophomore finished fifth in 17:02. Fellow sophomore Andrew Butt of Camanche placed eighth with a time of 17:26.
Assumption's TJ Fitzpatrick ran the race in 17:28 to slide into ninth.
