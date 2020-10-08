Final half-mile push sparks Knoche in stacked boys field

DEWITT — For over 2 1/2 miles Thursday, the leading pack of Calamus-Wheatland's Chase Knoche, Clear Creek-Amana's Brandon Barker and Camanche's Dylan Darsidan were within a step of each other.

In the final half-mile at the Jim Hetrick Invitational, Knoche found an extra kick.

The senior separated himself from Barker and Darsidan to claim the 5,000-meter boys race at Grace Lutheran Camp in 16 minutes, 32.31 seconds. That sets a personal best for Knoche at that course.

"I knew they would be on my heels. I knew I could go with what I had left, I had faith I could keep it up," Knoche said. "This is how we make our mark."

Monticello squeaked past the Clippers 68-69 to win the Class 3A/4A team title. Northeast won the Class 1A/2A team trophy by five points (26-31) over the Indians.

The field in the boys race had seven runners in the latest individual rankings by the IATC. Knoche called it the strongest field his Warriors' squad has faced all season.

"We don't usually see this much quality competition," he said. "Great time to start right before the postseason."

Darsidan admitted he went out faster than he would've liked.