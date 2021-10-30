First Noelle: Cal-Wheat freshman captures 1A title in record time

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Like father, like daughter.
Three days from the 25th anniversary of Tait Steines capturing Calamus-Wheatland High School’s first state cross country title, Noelle Steines navigated her way around the same Lakeside Municipal Golf Course and collected her own championship moment.
The freshman established a Class 1A state meet record on a sunny Saturday afternoon, navigating the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 20.91 seconds. She broke the previous mark by around 16 seconds and is the school’s first girls’ state champion in cross country.
“I was not coming into this expecting I would set a record,” Steines said. “That was an amazing surprise. There is just so much excitement and joy running through my body.”
Tait was there to watch it unfold.
“It is a memory you don’t ever forget,” he said, “and it is the same thing having a kid here as well. It is something she’ll always remember. It is pretty awesome to see her make this happen 25 years after I came across here victorious.”
It capped a banner season for Steines. She won 10 races and finished second in two others to Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler (a two-time Class 2A state champion) and Wisconsin state champion Kayci Martensen. Steines broke 19 minutes in nine of those races.
“I’m so proud of my body, my mindset and my mom (Jessica Steines, the team’s coach),” Steines said. “Whenever I was getting tired, she’d be like, ‘Hey, maybe take a break.’ She did not want me to get exhausted, but wanted me to continuously get better throughout the season which I did.
“It is really important you don’t push yourself too hard to the point where your peak running is in the middle of the season. You want to peak right now.”
The biggest challenge for Steines was getting out of a crowded starting box. Her mom said Steines is not particularly fond of crowds.
“Just being here and all these people, there was a sense of anxiety inside of her,” Jessica Steines said. “I’m super proud she could be nervous but could compartmentalize it and get past it and get out. The first mile is easy because the adrenaline is going.”
Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek hung with Steines in the opening mile. By the end of the second mile, Steines had an 18-second advantage.
“The first mile was going really fast, but I knew they wouldn’t stay at that pace,” Steines said.
When Steines made the turn for home, she had more than a 200-meter advantage. She could soak in the environment around her with spectators lined on both sides.
“It was an amazing feeling,” she said. “Everybody is just parading me with happiness. I could feel their energy and it pushed me to the end.”
Steines, the only varsity girls runner in Cal-Wheat’s program, raised her arms in jubilation once crossing the finish line.
“Breathtaking what she’s done this year,” Tait said. “She’s so goal-motivated. Hopefully, we can continue to go down that path and next year can be just as rewarding for her as well.”
Besides an exceptional cross country season, Steines was named Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen in August and has won baton twirling competitions.
This trumped them all.
“This is the most amazing thing I’ve done,” she admitted. “This is over the top amazing.
“I’m going to be ready to go for track season and next cross country season. Let’s get some more championships.”
Blount misses out on medal
At the midway point of Saturday’s Class 1A boys race, Clinton Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount was in position for an all-state finish.
Blount couldn’t quite maintain it to the finish line.
The junior finished in 28th place in 17:31.20 — about 21 seconds out of medal contention (top 15).
“I did get out fast, but I don’t know if it was the best thing for me,” Blount said. “It was a tough race.
“I stayed with some of those guys (in the top 15) and tried to match their pace. I eventually slowed down a little bit and fell back into lower places.”
Blount, a three-time state qualifier, has battled some knee and calf injuries this season. He was coming off a runner-up performance at the state qualifier in Cascade.
“I was hoping to run a little bit faster times this season,” he said. “I’ve got to work harder for next season.”
Columbus Community, making its second straight team appearance, was 16th. Senior Freddy Vergara was 24th overall in 17:25. Easton Valley's Aidan Gruver was 52nd in 17:53.
ACGC (Guthrie Center) won the team title with 75 points.