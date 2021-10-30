First Noelle: Cal-Wheat freshman captures 1A title in record time

“I’m so proud of my body, my mindset and my mom (Jessica Steines, the team’s coach),” Steines said. “Whenever I was getting tired, she’d be like, ‘Hey, maybe take a break.’ She did not want me to get exhausted, but wanted me to continuously get better throughout the season which I did.

“It is really important you don’t push yourself too hard to the point where your peak running is in the middle of the season. You want to peak right now.”

The biggest challenge for Steines was getting out of a crowded starting box. Her mom said Steines is not particularly fond of crowds.

“Just being here and all these people, there was a sense of anxiety inside of her,” Jessica Steines said. “I’m super proud she could be nervous but could compartmentalize it and get past it and get out. The first mile is easy because the adrenaline is going.”

Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek hung with Steines in the opening mile. By the end of the second mile, Steines had an 18-second advantage.

“The first mile was going really fast, but I knew they wouldn’t stay at that pace,” Steines said.