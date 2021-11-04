First-time state participants not just happy to be there

Back after a one-year hiatus, the IHSA state cross country meet in Peoria will feature a pair of newcomers to the Class 1A team sweepstakes.
The Riverdale boys squad and the Mercer County girls harriers will be making their debuts Saturday morning at Detweiller Park after qualifying out of the rugged Oregon Sectional.
Finishing second only behind Rockford Christian in the boys sectional at Oregon Park West, the Rams continue a stellar season that has produced team titles at the Three Rivers Conference and Rock Falls Regional meets.
"Last year we would've qualified for state, but it didn't happen," said Riverdale coach Kevin Claus, referring to the cancellation of the 2020 state meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic; his squad's fourth-place sectional finish last fall would have sent them on to Detweiller.
"This season, everyone's stepped up and rallied around the goal of getting to state. That's been the mentality all year — to go to state and to do well there."
Meanwhile, the Mercer County girls squad also had high hopes for a postseason breakthrough after a strong regular season that included a first-place finish at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet.
After finishing second to regional host Rock Falls the weekend prior to sectionals, MerCo coach Peter Nelson felt the prospects for a team state date were good, but he was not about to take anything for granted.
"There were still some doubts, there was still a job to do at sectionals," he said. "When I saw all seven cross the line, I knew we had made it. I knew if they did what they had done all year. That gave me confidence (about advancing to state).
"The girls have been consistently showing improvement all season. I knew they just had to run their normal race last Saturday."
Finishing third at Oregon, just 13 points behind runner-up Seneca (Winnebago won the team title decisively), the Golden Eagles had four of their seven runners finish among the top 50, a quartet led by junior standout Eden Mueller.
Mueller was the highest-placing area individual in the girls' competition at Oregon, hitting the finish in sixth place with a time of 20:00.51.
"Eden did a lot of hard training this past summer and into the fall, and everything's really falling into place for her," Nelson said. "She's really turned it on the last couple of meets."
For the Riverdale boys, junior Tommy Murray has also enjoyed a standout season that has included first-place showings at the Three Rivers and regional meets.
His second-place finish at Oregon with a time of 16:22.15 (less than three seconds behind Amboy's Brock Loftus) spearheaded a strong group effort that saw five of the Rams' seven runners finish in the top 30, including fellow junior Landis Musser (fifth place in 16:46.43).
Such performances have Claus feeling that his squad can post a top 5 finish in its state debut or even return home with a trophy for a top 3 finish.
"Our fourth and fifth runners (seniors Cameron Overton and Caden Ludin) had great races at sectionals; they've both improved quite a bit over the season," he said. "We've got a great group that was willing to do more over the summer, and right now, I like what our team is doing."