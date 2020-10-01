Fitzpatrick sparks Knights to city cross country title

Laney Fitzpatrick had a growth spurt during her sophomore season two years ago. It led to some injuries and unfavorable results by her standard in cross country and track.

“I was doing so much growing that it was really hard on my body,” the Davenport Assumption senior runner said. “To be done growing, I’m feeling a lot better where I’m at now."

It showed in her performance Thursday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick controlled the Davenport city cross country meet at Emeis Park, winning the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 17 seconds — 20 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Morgan Jennings.

Assumption, ranked ninth in Class 3A this week, had four in the top six to capture the team title with 26 points.

“Very pleased with our team,” Fitzpatrick said. “We just keep getting better each meet. All of our training is really paying off right now.”

Fitzpatrick, who led the entire race, prefers middle-distance competitions. The 800 has been her primary race in track.

“I’ve learned to like (longer distances) more as I’ve gotten older,” she said. “I’m running faster times more consistently than what I was last year."