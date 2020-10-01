Fitzpatrick sparks Knights to city cross country title

Laney Fitzpatrick had a growth spurt during her sophomore season two years ago. It led to some injuries and unfavorable results by her standard in cross country and track.
“I was doing so much growing that it was really hard on my body,” the Davenport Assumption senior runner said. “To be done growing, I’m feeling a lot better where I’m at now."
It showed in her performance Thursday afternoon.
Fitzpatrick controlled the Davenport city cross country meet at Emeis Park, winning the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 17 seconds — 20 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Morgan Jennings.
Assumption, ranked ninth in Class 3A this week, had four in the top six to capture the team title with 26 points.
“Very pleased with our team,” Fitzpatrick said. “We just keep getting better each meet. All of our training is really paying off right now.”
Fitzpatrick, who led the entire race, prefers middle-distance competitions. The 800 has been her primary race in track.
“I’ve learned to like (longer distances) more as I’ve gotten older,” she said. “I’m running faster times more consistently than what I was last year."
Davenport North's Kayla Overton and Davenport Central's Lily Tackett finished third and fourth, respectively.
Davenport West senior Jackson Hessel took first place in the boys’ race in 17:36. Hessel seized control a little more than a mile into it and prevailed by 28 seconds.
“This helps my confidence a lot,” Hessel said. “Some of these kids I’m going to have to go up against in a couple more meets, so this gives me confidence I can beat them out again.”
Hessel didn’t follow his game plan entirely.
“I wanted to lead the whole race, but I got out to a bad start and had to work my way up,” he said. “It felt good to win it.”
Assumption won the boys division with 36 points, five clear of Davenport Central. The Knights had four in the top seven with TJ Fitzpatrick (second), Billy Moore (fifth), David Lochner (sixth) and Colton Pilgrim (seventh).
Central was led by Owen Christy’s third-place finish.
