Fitzpatrick's competitive nature shines for Knights

With an older brother who excelled in athletics at Davenport Assumption and a twin brother who is involved in multiple sports, Laney Fitzpatrick developed a competitive edge at a young age.

She had no other choice to survive at home.

“Growing up with two boys makes you more confident and more competitive in your sports,” Fitzpatrick said. “That competition with each other, it helped turn us into the athletes we are today.”

After what has been an up-and-down high school athletic career, the Assumption senior cross country runner is trending up going into the final month of the season.

Fitzpatrick is this week’s Iowa Pacesetter after winning last Thursday’s Davenport City Meet and taking third in a field of 102 runners last Saturday at the Steve Johnson Invitational in Waverly.

“Everything is a competition with her,” Assumption coach Ryan Buchanan said. “Whether that is in practice or when we do an intrasquad meet, she wants to be the best at it. That is a good thing for our team because it makes everyone else better.”

She comes from a family of athletic competitors.