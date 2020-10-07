Fitzpatrick's competitive nature shines for Knights

With an older brother who excelled in athletics at Davenport Assumption and a twin brother who is involved in multiple sports, Laney Fitzpatrick developed a competitive edge at a young age.
She had no other choice to survive at home.
“Growing up with two boys makes you more confident and more competitive in your sports,” Fitzpatrick said. “That competition with each other, it helped turn us into the athletes we are today.”
After what has been an up-and-down high school athletic career, the Assumption senior cross country runner is trending up going into the final month of the season.
Fitzpatrick is this week’s Iowa Pacesetter after winning last Thursday’s Davenport City Meet and taking third in a field of 102 runners last Saturday at the Steve Johnson Invitational in Waverly.
“Everything is a competition with her,” Assumption coach Ryan Buchanan said. “Whether that is in practice or when we do an intrasquad meet, she wants to be the best at it. That is a good thing for our team because it makes everyone else better.”
She comes from a family of athletic competitors.
Her uncle, Matt, is the head boys basketball coach at Assumption. Her older brother, Trent, a 2018 Assumption graduate, was the starting point guard on the basketball team and a standout goal scorer on the soccer field. Her twin brother, T.J., is the Knights’ top cross country runner and a starter on the wrestling team.
Those family influences, along with playing soccer, basketball, softball, tennis and swimming early on, placed her in a competitive environment frequently.
"Our family likes to compete," she said.
Cross country is a sport that requires plenty of self-drive with training and proper diet.
"The mental satisfaction from the sport is something I really like," Fitzpatrick said. "You definitely need to have that competitiveness when you race."
Fitzpatrick came in as one of five freshmen on the girls cross country squad. She’s the only one still participating for a team ranked ninth in Class 3A.
In addition to being the squad's unquestioned leader, she’s had to adjust to a new coaching staff this fall.
“Having a new coach your senior year, some kids don’t react very well to that,” Buchanan said. “For her to buy in, it has really helped the team aspect. Once the others saw the senior buy in, it is like we have to buy in as well.”
Buchanan has placed a premium on placement over time. It meshes well with Fitzpatrick’s "killer instinct."
“First and foremost, he wants us to focus on competing,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our times will come with that.”
There have been some turbulent moments along the way.
After top-10 finishes at the junior high school state cross country meet as a seventh and eighth grader, Fitzpatrick came into high school with lofty expectations.
She was seventh at the state track meet in the 400 meters and ninth in the 800 as a freshman.
A growth spurt in her sophomore season led to a hip injury and frustration. It carried over to a difficult track season.
“That year definitely was mentally hard for me,” Fitzpatrick said. "A lot of times it is easy to give up in running, but sticking with it is the best thing you can do to get better.
“It made me want to work harder.”
Fitzpatrick felt strong going into her junior track season, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted that in mid-March.
“I took that as an opportunity to train even harder to get ready for this cross country season,” she said.
A middle distance runner in track, Fitzpatrick has learned lessons along the way in adapting to a 5,000-meter race.
Buchanan has seen a change in the short period he’s worked with Fitzpatrick.
“She’s figuring out cross country,” he said. “It is not just an 800 and hang on for 5K. She’s pretty competitive now for a longer distance.”
Fitzpatrick’s plan of attack usually is to go out strong, maintain it for as long as she can and then trust her kick.
“I’ve matured mentally,” she said, “and my body is favorable now for long-distance running."
Fitzpatrick, ranked 18th in 3A by the coaches, has finished in the top three in her last three races — second at Anamosa (20 minutes, 11 seconds for 5,000 meters), first at the City Meet (20:17) and third at Waverly (a season-best 19:44).
The Mississippi Athletic Conference meet is next Thursday followed by the state qualifier the following week. Fitzpatrick has qualified for the state meet the past two seasons as an individual.
She wants a van full of teammates joining her in Fort Dodge this year.
“It would mean a lot to get back there for a third time, but this year I really want to focus on making it as a team,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve been really close the last three years but just missed out.
"We've got a really special team here which can do great things. I'm excited to see what we can do the next few weeks."
