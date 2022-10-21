Fresh from LTC title, Ridgewood girls' harriers ready for regional run

For the second time in three years, the Ridgewood girls' cross-country squad will go into the postseason as Lincoln Trail Conference champions.

After being unseated by Mercer County last fall, the Spartans used three top-10 individual finishes to tally 52 points and edge the Golden Eagles by four to reclaim the LTC team crown two weeks ago in Kewanee.

With the start of the IHSA cross-country postseason arriving Saturday morning, Ridgewood will find itself taking a different regional route.

Instead of going to the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional as they have in the past, the Spartans will head east to the Seneca Regional and hope to make the trip well worth it with the co-op's first regional championship.

"We got thrown into the field at Seneca when we've usually gone to Rock Falls, but I'm not sure it's going to be any easier," Ridgewood co-coach Al Steider said. "There's some good teams there. We're just going there to run our best; that's all you can do.

"If we do that, then hopefully it's good enough to take care of business."

Among the teams competing alongside Ridgewood at Seneca High School's FFA Land Lab on Saturday will be LTC rivals Annawan-Wethersfield, Galva, ROWVA-Williamsfield and Stark County, which was the third-place finisher at the conference meet.

Two years ago, the sectional meet was contested on the same Seneca course, and Steider hopes seniors Kendra Downing and Brooklyn Humphrey and junior Miranda Reed use that to the team's benefit.

"They ran at Seneca two years ago, during the COVID season," he said. "It's always nice to have experience running there."

At the LTC meet at the Midland Golf Club, the Spartans got top 10 finishes from the aforementioned Reed (fifth, 19:56.8) and Downing (seventh, 20:23.4), but also got a boost from one of their first-year runners, Kendra's younger sister Emily Downing.

Working her way into being Ridgewood's No. 1 runner as a freshman, Emily took third in her LTC debut with a time of 18:57.1.

The younger Downing has also won individual titles at Rock Falls' Rocket Invitational (19:31), Kewanee's Boiler Invite (19:25.26) and Rock Island's Border Wars Invitational (18:36.57) in addition to placing second at Bureau Valley's Dale Donner Invite and third at Annawan-Wethersfield's Titan Invite.

"Emily put in the work over the summer, and she's done an incredible job," said Steider, who shares the Spartans' head coaching duties with Karen Clark. "Last Saturday, she ran an 18:05 at Detweiller (Peoria's Detweiller Park, site of Peoria Heights' Patriot Invitational as well as the IHSA state meet).

"She ran really well there. It's hard to believe that she's only a freshman."

Top 30 efforts from junior Kira Messerly (24th, 24:33.8) and Humphrey (29th, 25:20.2) enabled Ridgewood to hold off Mercer County and reign again as champions of the Lincoln Trail.

Among other team highlights for the Spartans were second-place finishes at Rock Falls and Kewanee and a third-place showing at A-W's Titan Invitational.

"The LTC was the best race we had, from top to bottom," said Steider. "We'd had some injuries and illness going on, so we weren't sure how the LTC would play out for us. We finally got everyone back, and had good races for the most part. They weren't their fastest, but they competed their hardest.

"I'd say that going into regionals, this is the best we've looked all year."