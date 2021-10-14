Geneseo and UT stand out as Quincy runs away with WB6 XC title

“This year we got a new coach and I began to trust his training and I did everything I had to do to get better,” Miller said. “I put in the miles. I did the workouts. I showed up to practice and I prayed to God it would be a great season and it paid off. All those early mornings and late nights definitely worked.”

The boys race came down to a competition between Quincy’s Fiker Rosen and Sterling’s Dale Johnson, with Rosen’s kick at the end earning him his third win of the season and a conference championship at 15:18. Johnson came in right behind at 15:21.2.

The top metro runner was again from UT. The Panthers’ Logan Veloz placed third with a time of 16:07.9. It was his fourth top three finish this season.

“It’s a really rewarding finish because it’s always been a goal of mine to be top five, and to get a podium finish is really, really cool,” Veloz said. “I knew those two guys were really good; they are studs. I was just trying to keep pace with them as long as I could. I knew they would outlast me, but if I could try to stick with them for as long as I could, I knew they would pull me along to a good finish.”

UT's Kade Rodgers (16:42.5) and Noah Van Damme (16:46.6) also finished inside the top 10 to earn all-conference recognition.