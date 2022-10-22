Geneseo cross country claims regional title, both Rock Island teams advance

For the Geneseo and Rock Island high school cross country programs, Saturday couldn’t have gone much better.

Each school sent both the boys and girls teams onto sectionals with strong finishes at the Class 2A Morris Regional at Morris High School.

Geneseo grabbed the boys team regional title with 48 points, 31 ahead of second-place Rock Island (79). Chicago Marian finished third with 101.

The Maple Leafs’ Dylan Gehl was the top local finisher, placing fourth with a time of 16:15.7. His brother, Tyler Gehl, finished right behind him in fifth at 16:26.8.

“That was awesome,” Dylan Gehl said. “I love to see him up there with me, especially for his senior year. It was a good day for him to PR for sure. I know he wanted to help Geneseo get a first-place regional title as much as I did, and of course, we ended up pulling that off.”

Geneseo also had Sam Mosbarger (8th, 16:39.3), Jaxson Sottos (14th, 17:04.3) and Cooper Schaad (17th, 17:14.5) placed inside the top 20 to push the Maple Leafs to a regional title.

“Everybody was great today,” Geneseo cross country coach Todd Ehlert said. “Sam has been consistent all year, and he had a really good race. Jaxson as a freshman running 14th was great, and then Cooper finished us out in the top 20. Having five kids in the top 20 was huge.”

Ehlert praised the Geneseo ‘hype squad’ as one of the reasons the team was able to win the regional so decisively. The ‘hype squad’ includes 18 team members spread around the course armed with horns and flags, cheering each Maple Leaf runner as they go by. That includes coach Don Fredericks, who bikes around the course to catch as many athletes as possible.

“The ‘hype squad’ is a big part of our championship season,” Dylan Gehl said. “They can really pump us up and push us the extra mile. I love them and they really are the best. We probably wouldn’t do nearly as well without them.”

But Rock Island put up a fight with three top 10 finishers in Gabe Mahn (6th, 16:32), Ian Regur (7th, 16:35.9) and Jayden Putnam (9th, 16:50.4).

Mahn, a freshman, has been Rocky’s most reliable runner this season.

“He’s very competitive and he’s got a lot of things that you can’t teach,” Rock Island coach Jarrin Williams said. “It’s really cool to see him emerge as a freshman, especially at this time of the year, because this is a long season.”

Both Rock Island and Geneseo expect to compete for a team spot at next weekend's Class 2A Metamora Sectional on Saturday at Black Partridge Park and advancement to the following weekend's state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

“The plan is to leave it all on the course next week,” Williams said. “I think Geneseo may qualify this year again and I really want to compete with them. If we can do that, I think we will put ourselves in a really good position (to move on).”

As for the girls race, both Geneseo and Rock Island moved on as well. The Maple Leafs came in third with 83 points, and Rock Island fourth with 88 points. Morris (36) won the girls regional title.

Rock Island’s Mackenzie Meirhaeghe was the top local finisher, placing fourth with a time of 19:36.7 ahead of junior teammate Norah Wright (8th, 20:17.1).

“It’s been really cool to see the girls team really emerge as a contender in the middle of this season,” Williams said. “I don’t coach Mackenzie, but I have watched her for four years and it’s been fun to see her get to this point. She will be right in the mix (moving forward).”

However, Geneseo placed ahead of Rocky as a team because of five top 20 finishers. Ella Toom (14th, 20:32.5), Joselyn Reisner (17th, 20:57.9), Elanor DeBlieck (18th, 21.04.3), Jaide Flowers (19th, 21:28.3) and Jeslen Rink (20th, 21:28.5) all packed it in to give the Maple Leafs a strong team showing.

“Coach (Kelley) Timmerman does a great job with those girls, and it’s so nice to have these programs go to sectionals together so we can help support each other,” Ehlert said. “It’s very helpful.”

In the Class 3A Minooka Regional at Channahon Community Park, both Moline and United Township sent one runner to sectionals.

UT’ freshman Ruby Tapia-Macias was the top local finisher in the girls race, placing seventh with a time of 18:34. She was the only Panther in the girls or boys race to place within the top 50.

Moline’s Karen Martinez Hernandez also earned a sectional berth by finishing 28th with a time of 20:02.7. She was the only Maroon to qualify in either race.

Those two will run at next Saturday's Class 3A Normal Community Sectional at Maxwell Park.