Geneseo girls nab regional crown; Plumley leads boys field

MORRIS — For the first time in 11 years, the Geneseo High School girls cross country team is a regional champion.
With four runners in the top five, the Maple Leafs scored 25 points to take first place at the Class 2A Morris Regional on Saturday.
Geneseo was the only local school at this meet, which like all regionals across the state, was run in a different format because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing requirements. The meet was spread out into three flights with the top three runners from each team in one race, the fourth and fifth runners in the next heat, and runners No. 6 and 7 together in the final race.
Breaking up the girls like that may have had a negative effect on Kelley Timmerman’s squad, but they persevered to get a long-awaited team title as its top four finishers placed in the top five individuals and all under 20 minutes for the three-mile race.
“It was nice to get this win since we went kind of dry for a little bit,” Timmerman said. “They ran so well, I can’t really ask for much more. You can only watch as a coach and see how things play out. They’re so used to racing together, it was a bit difficult for them to only run for time.”
Esther Brown led Geneseo with a second-place finish of 19 minutes, 24 seconds, just one-tenth of a second behind winner Joy Dudley, a sophomore from Morris, in a virtual dead-heat.
“Esther was really happy after the race,” said Timmerman of Brown who usually is a volleyball player in the fall. “She gave it everything she had, and even though she came up just short she was really proud. She’s been an awesome addition to the team and really helped the team camaraderie. All of the girls get along and support each other and make it easy to train them.”
Behind Brown, were fellow senior Avery Magerkurth (19:29.7), sophomore Jaide Flowers (19:31.9) and junior Lacey Laxton (19:53.6).
Senior William Plumley won the boys race to lead Geneseo to a second-place team finish. The Maple Leafs were just 10 points behind first place Lemont, which finished with 35 points.
Plumley won a sprint at the end to record a 16:15 run, just one second better than Nicholas Kania of Lemont.
Boys coach Todd Ehlert was very proud of Plumley’s performance.
“That’s a huge win for William,” Ehlert said. “It’s super exciting for all of us. He’s worked so hard the last three years with me, and we’re all really proud of him.”
The Maple Leaf boys had a nice pack behind Plumley as senior Lucas Nicke (16:54.6), junior Justin Johnson (16:58.5) and sophomore Gavin Allison (17:00.6) finished 9-10-11. Junior Isaac Kuster (17:36.2) placed 19th.
Both teams move on to the Peoria Sectional hosted at Detweiller Park on Saturday, the usual site of the state meet.
While there’s no state meet this year, both coaches have their teams focused on the competition ahead.
“The No. 1 goal on Saturday is to be one of the top teams down there,” Ehlert said. “If we can be in a position where we would have qualified for state, that’s great for us. We’re playing it up as if everything is the same.”
