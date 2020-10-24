Geneseo girls nab regional crown; Plumley leads boys field

MORRIS — For the first time in 11 years, the Geneseo High School girls cross country team is a regional champion.

With four runners in the top five, the Maple Leafs scored 25 points to take first place at the Class 2A Morris Regional on Saturday.

Geneseo was the only local school at this meet, which like all regionals across the state, was run in a different format because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing requirements. The meet was spread out into three flights with the top three runners from each team in one race, the fourth and fifth runners in the next heat, and runners No. 6 and 7 together in the final race.

Breaking up the girls like that may have had a negative effect on Kelley Timmerman’s squad, but they persevered to get a long-awaited team title as its top four finishers placed in the top five individuals and all under 20 minutes for the three-mile race.

“It was nice to get this win since we went kind of dry for a little bit,” Timmerman said. “They ran so well, I can’t really ask for much more. You can only watch as a coach and see how things play out. They’re so used to racing together, it was a bit difficult for them to only run for time.”