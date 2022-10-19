Girls cross country: Central duo qualifies for state; PV cruises to team crown

Dylan Moeller and Merin Crowder shared a lengthy and emotional embrace near the Davenport Central High School girls' cross country team camp Wednesday afternoon. Tears of joy and relief poured out.

For the first time in more than 15 years, Central is sending multiple runners to the state meet.

Moeller, a sophomore, placed third and Crowder, a senior, crossed 11th at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet at Crow Creek Park. It will be Moeller’s first trip to Fort Dodge and the second for Crowder, who didn't qualify each of the past two seasons.

“The last two years have been mentally rough, so to go back again is really exciting,” Crowder said. “It is all mental for me. When you struggle like that, you can train as hard as you want, but if you’re not mentally ready to do it, you’re not going to accomplish it. That’s what it took for me.”

Second-ranked Pleasant Valley followed up last week’s Mississippi Athletic Conference title with a runaway victory. Fueled by sophomore Grace Boleyn and senior Lydia Sommer finishing 1-2, PV compiled 37 points. Iowa City High was second with 72 points and Linn-Mar third at 76.

Boleyn navigated her way around the 5,000-meter course in 18:45 — a 19-second triumph over Sommer.

“At Crow Creek, I like to think in my head the race doesn’t really start until you hit the hills,” Boleyn said. “It just changes everything up so much. The first two miles go by and then you hit the Exterminator, but you still have two other hills after that.

“You have to be conservative, be smart and stay strong mentally.”

With another year of experience running 5,000 meters, Boleyn believes she’s better equipped to handle the pressure and state atmosphere than she was a year ago. Boleyn's body gave out on her in the final mile at state last year.

“I’m not taken anything for granted,” she said. “It was tough last year. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself, but this year I’m going into it seeking the opportunity instead of seeing it as a job.

“I’m just a lot more comfortable out there, especially racing a 5K. It was pretty scary last year, but I feel more confident and a lot happier running now.”

Junior Lexi Minard placed eighth, freshman Jaylee Duncan 10th and junior Josie Case 16th to round out PV’s low five.

“I really wanted to qualify (top 15) as well as the team, so that was my motivation today,” Minard said. “We’re very motivated this year. We have two seniors (in our top seven) and we want the best for them.”

Moeller finished in 19:11, a 16-second improvement from what she ran at the MAC meet last week.

“I just wanted to stay as close to the person in front of me as possible and try not to get passed,” Moeller said. “It makes you work harder, push harder especially when you hear people calling out the names of girls behind you. You want to stay in front of them.”

The Q-C area snagged four of the final five qualifying spots.

Crowder was 11th (20:09), Davenport West’s Kylie Daily finished 13th (20:13) and Bettendorf’s duo of Annabelle Everding (20:22) and Emily See (20:23) were 14th and 15th.

Daily said her experience on the course paid dividends.

“I know when to push myself on the hills and when to let myself go down them,” she said. “I just told myself toward the end to not let anybody pass me.”

Moeller and Crowder will get one last cross-country race together.

“It is awesome to do this with Merin, my best friend,” Moeller said. “To go up there with her and have this experience, it is just amazing.”