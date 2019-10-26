Lylia Gomez raced to a 10th place finish and the Moline girls cross country team advanced to sectionals with a fourth-place finish at the 3A Minooka regional.
Gomez' 18:53 time was 44 seconds off the winning time of Helena Kleronomos of Yorkville, which swept the top five individual spots at the meet. Emily Lopez finished 21st in 19:50 for the Maroons.
United Township fell one spot shy of qualifying its full team, but Brinley Rodgers (19th), Maddie Miller (24th) and Analya Sedano (38th) advanced as three of the top five runners not on advancing teams.
On the boys side of the Minooka Regional, a pair of Quad-City teams advanced.
Roberto Munoz (11th, 16:10) and James Wright (19th, 16:20) finished inside the top 20 to lead United Township to fourth in the team standings while Jackson McClellan (12th, 16:10) and Tim Wolf (13th, 16:11) paced Moline to the sixth and final qualifying spot.
In Class 2A, the Geneseo boys and girls qualified for sectionals with matching third-place finishes.
Lacey Laxton led the Leafs' girls team with a fifth place in 20:32, and teammate Lauren Belvel finished seventh in 20:50.
William Plumley's third-place finish in 17:06 led the Geneseo boys squad, which also benefited from being the only team to place all of its runners in the top 35.
In 1A, host Rock Falls might have won the team titles in both halves of its regional, but plenty of Quad-City area teams and individuals will be advancing to sectionals.
On the boys side, top 10 finishes from Jacob Belha (4th, 15:56) and Dayton Hauger (8th, 16:48) helped Sherrard edge Prophetstown for second place.
Alleman's Gage Mowry (9th, 16:51), Riverdale's Tommy Murray (7th, 16:42) and Cambridge's Nick Janson (10th, 16:58) all posted top 10 finishes to help their teams advance to sectionals as well.
West Carroll's Briar Nevills finished in 15:48 to trail only Rock Falls' individual champion Dawson Smith and grab one of the individual qualifying spots.
He will be joined by Rockridge's Tyler Kibling (3rd, 15:50), Morrison's Koby Brackemeyer (6th, 16:29), Wethersfield's Austin Earley (11th, 17:12) and Kewanee's Colin VanStechelman (17th, 17:29).
On the girls side, Orion was tops among the Quad-City area contingent, as Maryn Bollinger's 13th place (20:20) finish helped the Chargers edge Alleman for third place.
Grace Moore posted a ninth-place finish in 19:37 for the advancing Pioneers, and Prophetstown and West Carroll also advanced their full teams to sectionals by finishing fifth and seventh respectively.
Wethersfield teammates Crystal Musgrave (8th, 19:36) and Danielle Johnson (22nd, 21:03) both advanced as individuals, as did Sherrard teammates Addison Knox (19th, 20:53) and Sarah Gibson (24th, 21:13) and Cambridge's Kendra Downing (10th, 19:37).
In Aledo, Mercer County's Riley Coulter fell 20 seconds shy of capturing an individual regional title, but his second-place finish in 16:11 helped the hosting Golden Eagles boys team qualify with a fifth-place showing.
They will be joined at state by Bailey Hardin, whose 25th-place finish in the girls race captured the last individual qualifying spot for the Golden Eagles.